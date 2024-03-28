NHSE comment on latest weekly winter sit rep figures

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, commented on the latest weekly winter sit rep figures

“It is encouraging that some winter pressures seem to be easing, but with more than 1,030 people in hospital with flu each day – three times higher than the same time last year – and 556 patients with norovirus and 1,558 with Covid in hospital last week, these continue to place additional pressure on staff and capacity with infection prevention and control measures leading to the closure of more beds.

“Thanks to the hard work of NHS staff, today’s data also show improvements – more than 91,300 patients were taken to hospital by ambulance last week, up 15% on the same week last year, while the number of hours lost to handover delays was down on the week before, and 16% lower than the same week last year, despite the increased demand and continued high bed occupancy.

“We know there is an increase in demand for NHS services following a Bank Holiday weekend, and we would encourage anyone who needs care this weekend to seek medical care in the usual way – NHS 111 online for urgent advice, and by calling 999 in emergencies.”

Background: