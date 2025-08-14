NHS England
|Printable version
NHS’s Chief Nursing Officer encourages more male students to consider a career in nursing
The NHS’s Chief Nursing Officer for England is encouraging male students getting their exam results today not to be put off by outdated stereotypes about the profession.
Duncan Burton, who became the first man to hold the post last year, wants students to consider a career in nursing and has shared his experience of how rewarding it can be for both men and women.
The latest figures show just one in eight of the nurses and health visitors working in the NHS are male, with just under 47,300 men compared to nearly 321,200 women.
His appeal comes days after the government showed its commitment to supporting newly-qualified nurses and midwives by launching its Graduate Guarantee, unlocking thousands of jobs and ensuring there are enough positions for every newly-qualified nurse and midwife to apply for this year.
Today, students in UCAS clearing are being encouraged to consider healthcare degrees which open the doors to around 300 NHS careers, from nursing and midwifery to becoming an allied health professional such as an occupational therapist, radiographer or podiatrist.
Students who decide against traditional university routes can gain practical on-the-job experience by taking up a health and social care apprenticeship or becoming a healthcare support worker.
Duncan Burton, Chief Nursing Officer for England, said: “I’d like to congratulate everyone getting exam results today and would encourage anyone considering their next steps to consider a healthcare degree.
“I’ve been a nurse for 27 years and it’s been incredibly rewarding. I became a nurse because I wanted to help people and provide the very best care, and I still love being a nurse.
“Our workforce should represent the communities we serve, and diverse teams with different perspectives deliver better patient care.
“I’d encourage all students thinking about nursing to take the next step and for any men getting their results today not to be put off by outdated stereotypes. Nursing offers opportunities for people from all backgrounds”.
Extra support will also be provided for student nurses as part of the government’s 10 Year Health Plan, meaning travel expenses will be reimbursed faster. The process of confirming course completion will also be sped up so that new nurses can start work sooner.
Minister of State for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “Today marks an exciting milestone for thousands of young people across the country as they receive their results, and many will be considering a rewarding career in health and social care.
“We’ve listened carefully to the concerns of students, and we’re taking action. Through our 10 Year Health Plan, we’re breaking down barriers by expanding apprenticeship opportunities and widening routes into nursing and midwifery.
“The NHS is undergoing the most significant transformation since its creation, and we need passionate, dedicated people to be part of that journey. You represent the future of our health service and will be at the forefront of building an NHS that’s fit for the future”.
Father and son Peter and Connor McKiernan work at Blackpool Victoria Hospital as an Advanced Clinical Practitioner (ACP) and Clinical Improvement Lead respectively.
After completing nursing degrees at the University of Central Lancashire within six years of each other, they initially worked side-by-side in the hospital’s emergency department before Connor moved into other roles within the hospital, first as a stroke specialist and then beginning his new role in October last year.
Peter, 56, from Kirkham in Lancashire, said: “When I first started at the Vic I was the only male nurse in the emergency department. It was a big cultural change from my previous careers in car sales and the army.
“I’ve made some great friends over the years, though, and feel valued by a profession that’s allowed me to make considerable progress. Whatever level I’ve worked at, the ethos of helping and advocating for others is still the main reason I do this job.
“I like to think male nurses challenge the stereotype of what it means to be a strong man by showing the differences mental strength and resilience can make instead of focusing on physical strength.
“Every nurse brings different qualities to the profession. Patients come from all walks of life and so it’s important that the workforce that treats them reflects this”.
As well as seeing his dad as a role model, Connor was inspired to work in healthcare after he stopped to help victims of a car crash on his way to a university interview, aged 18, for a place on an architecture degree course.
Connor, 29, from Lytham in Lancashire, said: “It was a moment that set me in a completely new direction and I started to look into potential healthcare professions. I decided on a career in nursing and have never looked back.
“I’ve been to careers events in schools and think it’s important to show boys that anyone can become a nurse and gender isn’t an issue. Showing that men make great nurses and other allied health professionals, whether that’s through events, campaigns, on TV or through social media, is a great way of breaking down stereotypes”.
Find out more information about careers in the NHS.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/08/nhss-chief-nursing-officer-encourages-more-male-students-to-consider-a-career-in-nursing/
Latest News from
NHS England
Mums-to-be to skip the GP to get faster first NHS midwife appointments12/08/2025 11:15:00
Hundreds of thousands of newly pregnant women across England can now self-refer online to get their “all-important” first midwife appointments quicker, ensuring the best and most personalised care for their baby.
Job boost for newly qualified nurses and midwives11/08/2025 15:12:00
Thousands of new jobs will be unlocked across the healthcare sector to make sure there are enough jobs for every newly qualified nurse and midwife in England.
Hundreds of thousands use ‘Amazon-style’ prescription tracker in NHS App11/08/2025 14:15:00
Nearly 400,000 people have used a new prescription tracking feature in the NHS App in the first ten weeks since its launch, helping reduce unnecessary calls and visits to pharmacies.
NHS to fast-track patients with head and neck cancer into cancer vaccine trial08/08/2025 12:10:00
Patients with advanced head and neck cancers in England will be fast-tracked into a trial of a new cancer vaccine, as the NHS expands its world-leading trial ‘match-making’ service.
NHS urges pregnant women to protect their ‘winter babies’ against RSV05/08/2025 16:15:00
The NHS’s top midwife is urging newly eligible pregnant mothers that “now is the time to act” and get the RSV vaccine to protect their baby ahead of this winter.
NHS begins rollout of world-first gonorrhoea vaccine programme05/08/2025 10:12:10
NHS and local authorities begin rollout of world-first gonorrhoea vaccination programme across the country.
NHS protected thousands more appointments during doctors strike04/08/2025 15:15:15
NHS protected thousands more appointments during doctors strike.
Millions more GP appointments delivered in record year31/07/2025 14:15:00
New NHS figures show general practice has delivered over 7 million more appointments in the past year compared to last year, taking the total to a record 380 million.