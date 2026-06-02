NI business groups welcome movement on ‘Good Jobs’ Bill but warn significant concerns remain

A Statement on behalf of CBI NI, Employers Federation Northern Ireland, FSB NI, IOD NI, Manufacturing NI and NI Chamber

“We welcome the Minister’s decision to exempt micro-businesses from the proposed trade union access provisions. This recognises the pressures facing our smallest employers, but it does not address the wider concerns the Employment Rights Bill continues to raise for businesses of all sizes.

“We have spent the last decade navigating low growth, EU exit, the pandemic and sustained cost pressures. These are not abstract challenges; they shape decisions on investment, recruitment and growth every day.

“We continually test and assess the mood of those we represent, including in this past week. We have a responsibility to speak honestly on their behalf. Small, large, homegrown and FDI employers accept that employment laws should be updated but as has been heard directly by the Minister and the Department, they have not been convinced and remain alarmed at some of the proposals.

“Our concern remains that legislation of this scale cannot be properly scrutinised within the time available, given its potentially far-reaching consequences for employers and employees alike. We have now learned that much of the detail, including the legal requirements on employers, will be left to secondary legislation, meaning key aspects of the framework may never receive the full and transparent consultation and Assembly scrutiny that proposals of this significance require.

“Issues remain across several areas but, on trade union access, there remains deep concern that the proposals go well beyond international norms and, even with Friday’s proposed easement, it would remain one of the most expansive workplace access regimes anywhere in the world.

“If any statutory rights of access are to be considered, they must be matched by equivalent legal protections for frontline managers and staff. The final framework must include robust and workable safeguards for employers in primary legislation, and there remains a need for much more engagement on both trade union access and recognition.

“We all want to see good legislation which improves protections for employees and for good firms. Getting this law right is important so we continue to press for a balanced and workable approach that supports constructive employee relations while safeguarding Northern Ireland as a place to invest, grow and create jobs.

“We have written to the Minister seeking an urgent meeting with the 22 signatories to our April 2026 letter so that the business community can engage directly and constructively on the significant issues this Bill still presents.”