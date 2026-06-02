WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
NI business groups welcome movement on ‘Good Jobs’ Bill but warn significant concerns remain
A Statement on behalf of CBI NI, Employers Federation Northern Ireland, FSB NI, IOD NI, Manufacturing NI and NI Chamber
“We welcome the Minister’s decision to exempt micro-businesses from the proposed trade union access provisions. This recognises the pressures facing our smallest employers, but it does not address the wider concerns the Employment Rights Bill continues to raise for businesses of all sizes.
“We have spent the last decade navigating low growth, EU exit, the pandemic and sustained cost pressures. These are not abstract challenges; they shape decisions on investment, recruitment and growth every day.
“We continually test and assess the mood of those we represent, including in this past week. We have a responsibility to speak honestly on their behalf. Small, large, homegrown and FDI employers accept that employment laws should be updated but as has been heard directly by the Minister and the Department, they have not been convinced and remain alarmed at some of the proposals.
“Our concern remains that legislation of this scale cannot be properly scrutinised within the time available, given its potentially far-reaching consequences for employers and employees alike. We have now learned that much of the detail, including the legal requirements on employers, will be left to secondary legislation, meaning key aspects of the framework may never receive the full and transparent consultation and Assembly scrutiny that proposals of this significance require.
“Issues remain across several areas but, on trade union access, there remains deep concern that the proposals go well beyond international norms and, even with Friday’s proposed easement, it would remain one of the most expansive workplace access regimes anywhere in the world.
“If any statutory rights of access are to be considered, they must be matched by equivalent legal protections for frontline managers and staff. The final framework must include robust and workable safeguards for employers in primary legislation, and there remains a need for much more engagement on both trade union access and recognition.
“We all want to see good legislation which improves protections for employees and for good firms. Getting this law right is important so we continue to press for a balanced and workable approach that supports constructive employee relations while safeguarding Northern Ireland as a place to invest, grow and create jobs.
“We have written to the Minister seeking an urgent meeting with the 22 signatories to our April 2026 letter so that the business community can engage directly and constructively on the significant issues this Bill still presents.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency: Astronaut with physical disability could be first to enter orbit after ground-breaking agreement02/06/2026 16:05:00
UK astronaut John McFall could become the first person with a physical disability to live in orbit, thanks to an agreement signed between the UK government and US commercial space company Vast.
Lack of flexible working is “driving parents out of jobs” - new TUC polling02/06/2026 12:15:00
The TUC yesterday (Monday) warned a lack of flexible working is “driving parents out of jobs” as a new poll reveals a third (33 per cent) of parents with children under the age of 7 have left a job due to lack of flexible working.
Outsourcing on railways risks undermining Government’s public ownership agenda, TUC warns01/06/2026 16:05:00
As the largest train operator Govia Thameslink will come into public hands, the TUC yesterday (Sunday) warned that outsourcing on Britain’s railways risks undermining the government’s public ownership agenda.
Private sector anticipates broad-based summer weakness – CBI Growth Indicator01/06/2026 14:05:00
Firms across the private sector expect activity to fall in the three months to August (weighted balance of -24%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
Skills England: Landmark report sets out action to address key skills gaps01/06/2026 12:15:00
Skills England has published its first Annual Skills Report, providing the most comprehensive picture to date of current and future skills demand across England.
The NHS Alliance responds to government announcement on expansion of pharmacy services01/06/2026 10:05:00
Ruth Rankine says the rollout of independent prescribing is a crucial step in unlocking the full expertise and community reach of pharmacies.
Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail's end of year figures showing it missed its delivery targets01/06/2026 09:05:00
Tom MacInnes, Director of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Royal Mail's latest quality of service results, which show the company hasn’t met its delivery targets for 1st or 2nd class post for the financial year 2025/2
Milburn Review: NEET crisis has been “years in the making”- action must start now to turn it around29/05/2026 14:05:00
Milburn Review: NEET crisis has been “years in the making”- action must start now to turn it around (28 May 2026).
Youth unemployment Milburn Review interim report - LGA response29/05/2026 12:05:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association, responded to the interim report on Young People and Work by Alan Milburn