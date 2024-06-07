NI political parties accept £365,873 in donations in first quarter of 2024

Political parties registered in Northern Ireland reported accepting £365,873 in donations and public funds during the first quarter of 2024, according to figures published by the Electoral Commission.

This compares to £389,378 accepted in the same period in 2023 (January to March).

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said:

"Just under £366k of donations were accepted by political parties in Northern Ireland in three months. With a UK general election on the horizon, as it was during this period, it's not unusual to see a spike in donations as political parties begin to campaign.

"This quarter marks the first time the new donations thresholds have into effect. While there no limit to the amount parties can raise, there are spending limits in place ahead of elections.

The political parties to donate in Q1 2024 were