NI political parties accept £412,902 in Q1 2026

Political parties registered in Northern Ireland reported accepting £412,902 in donations and public funds during the first quarter of 2026 (January to March), according to figures published recently (04 June 2026) by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).

This compares to £437,613 in the same period in 2025, and £435,891 in the previous quarter (Q4 2025).

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, recently said:

“Political parties accepted £412,902 in donations in Northern Ireland during the first quarter of 2026. The UK political finance system has high levels of transparency, and we know that voters care about where parties get their money from. This publication is a key part of delivering this information to voters. “However, we know there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have highlighted the need for changes to the law for some time. The UK government’s proposed reforms to the political finance regime in the Representation of the People Bill could strengthen donation controls and help ensure voters have confidence in the political finance system. We will continue to work with the government so that any changes are grounded in evidence and workable in practice.”

The political parties to report donations in Q1 2026 were:

Party Total reported Donations accepted (excl. public funds) Public funds accepted Total accepted in this quarter Alliance Party of Northern Ireland - Alliance £61,871 £20,535 £41,336 £61,871 Democratic Unionist Party - DUP £104,347 £0 £104,347 £104,347 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £79,536 £0 £79,536 £79,536 Sinn Féin £126,845 £0 £126,845 £126,845 Ulster Unionist Party £40,303 £0 £40,303 £40,303 Total £412,902 £20,535 £392,367 £412,902



The value of donations reported by a political party to the Commission may differ from the value of donations it actually accepted in that quarter. This can be due to aggregated donations, impermissible donations, and/or late reported donations.

Borrowing

No party reported a new loan or any other changes to loans.

Further information

The Commission has also published the donations and loans for parties across the United Kingdom today, with parties receiving a total of £24,688,802 in donations and public funding in the first quarter of 2026 (January to March).

Full details of donations and public funds for political parties in Northern Ireland are available on our political finance register (Opens in new window), as are details for political parties in Great Britain (Opens in new window).

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 028 90 894 032, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk

Notes to Editors