NI political parties accept £437,613 in donations in first quarter of 2025

Political parties registered in Northern Ireland reported accepting £437,613 in donations and public funds during the first quarter of 2025 (January to March), according to figures published tuesday this week by the Electoral Commission. (Opens in new window)

This compares to £431,373 in the previous quarter (Q4 2024).

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said:

“Over £400,000 in donations was accepted by political parties in Northern Ireland in the first quarter of 2025. The UK political finance regime has high levels of transparency, and we know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from. This publication is an important part of delivering this transparency for voters.

“However, there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have been calling for changes to the law in three key areas: limit company donations to the money that they have made in the UK; legally require parties to conduct know-your-donor checks on donations to assess and manage their risks; and ensure those who donate to unincorporated associations are permissible donors.

“The UK Government is currently considering these recommendations as part of reforms to the political finance regime. Addressing the gaps would help to improve coverage of the donation controls and ensure voters can have confidence in the political finance system.”

The political parties to report donations in Q1 2025 were:

The value of donations reported by a political party to the Commission may be different to the value of donations it actually accepted in that quarter. This can be due to aggregated donations, impermissible donations, and/or late reported donations.

