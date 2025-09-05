NI political parties accept £723,576 in donations in second quarter of 2025

Political parties registered in Northern Ireland reported accepting £723,576 in donations and public funds during the second quarter of 2025 (April to June), according to figures published by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).

This compares to £477,461 in the same period in 2024, and £437,613 in the previous quarter (Q1 2025).

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said:

“Over £700,000 in donations was accepted by political parties in the second quarter of 2025. We know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from, and this publication is an important part of delivering this information for voters.

“However, there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have been calling for changes to the law for some time. The UK government’s proposed reforms to the political finance system have the potential to improve the strength of donation controls and ensure voters can have confidence in the political finance system. We will continue to work with the government to ensure any changes are evidence based and workable in practice.”

The political parties to report donations in Q2 2025 were:

Party Total reported Donations accepted (excl. public funds) Public funds accepted Total accepted in this quarter Alliance Party of Northern Ireland - Alliance £57,216 £16,863 £40,353 £57,216 Democratic Unionist Party - DUP £208,814 £0 £104,325 £104,325 People Before Profit £12,713 £0 £6,453 £6,453 SDLP (Social Democratic & Labour Party) £90,037 £7,500 £75,037 £82,537 Sinn Féin £457,642 £338,550 £119,092 £457,642 Traditional Unionist Voice - TUV £13,521 £0 £6,859 £6,859 Ulster Unionist Party £8,544 £0 £8,544 £8,544 Total £848,487 £362,913 £360,663 £723,576 The value of donations reported by a political party to the Commission may be different to the value of donations it actually accepted in that quarter. This can be due to aggregated donations, impermissible donations, and/or late reported donations.

Further information

The Commission has also published the donations and loans for parties across the United Kingdom.

Full details of donations and public funds for political parties in Northern Ireland are available on our political finance register (Opens in new window), as are details for political parties in Great Britain (Opens in new window).

