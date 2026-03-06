NI political parties accept over £2.2 million in 2025

Political parties registered in Northern Ireland reported accepting £435,891 in donations and public funds during the fourth quarter of 2025 (October to December), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).

This compares to £431,373 in the same period in 2024, and £642,349 in the previous quarter (Q3 2025). Overall £2,259,849 was accepted in the year 2025. (Opens in new window)

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said:

“Over £2.2m in donations was accepted by political parties in Northern Ireland during 2025. The UK political finance system has high levels of transparency, and we know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from. This publication is an important part of delivering this information for voters.

“However, we know there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have been calling for changes to the law for some time. The UK government’s proposed reforms to the political finance regime in the Representation of the People Bill have the potential to improve the strength of donation controls and help ensure voters can have confidence in the political finance system. We will continue to work with the UK government so that any changes are evidence based and workable in practice.”

The political parties to report donations in Q4 2025 were:

Borrowing

The Democratic Unionist Party D.U.P. reported a change to an overdraft facility.

Further information

The Commission has also published the donations and loans for parties across the United Kingdom today.

Full details of donations and public funds for political parties in Northern Ireland are available on our political finance register (Opens in new window), as are details for political parties in Great Britain (Opens in new window).

