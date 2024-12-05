NI political parties accept over £400,000 in donations in third quarter of 2024

Political parties registered in Northern Ireland reported accepting £412,853 in donations and public funds during the third quarter of 2024 (July to September).

This compares to £594,067 accepted in the same period in 2023, and £477,461 in the previous quarter.

Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said:

“Just under half a million pounds of donations were accepted by political parties in Northern Ireland in three months. “We know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from, and this publication is an important part of delivering this transparency for voters. However, we’ve seen for some time that public confidence in the transparency of party and campaigner finance is declining. We continue to recommend to the UK Government that it introduces laws to help protect parties from those who seek to evade the law and give voters more confidence in the process by requiring more checks on the identity of donors.”

