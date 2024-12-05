Electoral Commission
|Printable version
NI political parties accept over £400,000 in donations in third quarter of 2024
Political parties registered in Northern Ireland reported accepting £412,853 in donations and public funds during the third quarter of 2024 (July to September).
This compares to £594,067 accepted in the same period in 2023, and £477,461 in the previous quarter.
Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said:
“Just under half a million pounds of donations were accepted by political parties in Northern Ireland in three months.
“We know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from, and this publication is an important part of delivering this transparency for voters. However, we’ve seen for some time that public confidence in the transparency of party and campaigner finance is declining. We continue to recommend to the UK Government that it introduces laws to help protect parties from those who seek to evade the law and give voters more confidence in the process by requiring more checks on the identity of donors.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/ni-political-parties-accept-over-ps400000-donations-third-quarter-2024
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update (November 2024)19/11/2024 15:25:00
The Electoral Commission has fined the Irish Socialist Republican Party (NI) after concluding an investigation into the party’s failure to keep accounting records that were sufficient to show and explain the party’s transactions.
Confidence in elections high but further improvements needed in Northern Ireland15/11/2024 13:25:00
A report published recently (13 November 2024) by the Electoral Commission has found voters in Northern Ireland were confident that July’s UK parliamentary general election was well run but significant improvements are needed to support participation and trust in future elections.
Elections well run but improvements needed on postal voting and to tackle abuse of candidates13/11/2024 14:10:00
July’s general election was well run and the vast majority of voters were able to cast their ballot. However, improvements are needed to address the difficulties that prevented some postal and overseas voters from taking part, according to a report published by the Electoral Commission today.
Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update (October 2024)16/10/2024 13:25:00
The Electoral Commission has fined the Barnes and Richmond Labour Club and Institute after concluding an investigation into the unincorporated association’s failure to deliver a required notification of political contributions and reports of gifts on time.
Political parties accept £55.5m in donations in second quarter of 202413/09/2024 10:25:00
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £55,541,055 in donations and public funds during the second quarter of 2024 (April to June), according to figures published by the Electoral Commission.
Electoral Commission calls for improvements to voter ID accessibility in Wales12/09/2024 09:25:00
Most voters attending a polling station at the July 2024 UK Parliamentary general election were able to vote, according to a new report on the implementation of voter ID from the Electoral Commission.
Electoral Commission calls for improvements to voter ID accessibility10/09/2024 16:10:00
Almost everyone who attended a polling station at the July 2024 UK general election was able to vote, according to a new report on the implementation of voter ID from the Electoral Commission.
UK political parties’ financial accounts published22/08/2024 13:25:00
The financial accounts of political parties and accounting units with income or expenditure over £250,000 have been published today by the Electoral Commission.