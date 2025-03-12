Northern Ireland Office
NI Secretary to attend St Patrick's Day events in Washington
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will travel to Washington D.C. this week to participate in the annual St. Patrick’s Day events.
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn will travel to Washington D.C. this week to participate in the annual St. Patrick’s Day events, taking the opportunity to celebrate the strong ties between Northern Ireland and the United States.
During his visit, the Secretary of State will engage with the US Administration, Congressional Members, business leaders, and key stakeholders to advance bilateral relations and our shared mission to ensure the prosperity and security of our two great nations. Growing the economy and raising living standards in every part of the UK is a crucial part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change.
He will promote Northern Ireland as a fantastic place to invest, work and live, highlighting Northern Ireland’s unique access to both the UK’s internal market and the EU’s single market.
The trip will focus on the key objective of further deepening UK-US relations, particularly in the areas of economic growth and trade.
The Secretary of State will reiterate the UK Government’s commitment to enhancing its strategic relationship with the US, which continues to be a critical partner in the pursuit of shared global security, prosperity, and values.
Speaking ahead of his departure, Mr Benn, said:
“The United Kingdom’s relationship with the United States is one of the most enduring, historic and important partnerships in the world.
“I look forward to talking to US counterparts and discussing ways to further strengthen our already close ties in trade, security, and beyond - furthering the UK Government’s Plan for Change - and promoting Northern Ireland as a great place to invest and do business.”
The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations provide a unique platform for fostering connections and highlighting the significant contribution that the Irish-American community has made to both nations.
The Secretary of State’s participation will further deepen the UK’s strong, historic, and evolving relationship with the United States, reinforcing the shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and international cooperation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ni-secretary-to-attend-st-patricks-day-events-in-washington
