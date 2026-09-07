Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
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NI Troubles Bill must improve to secure public support and address legacy issues – JCHR report finds
A report by the Joint Committee on Human Rights has called for improvements to be made to the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill.
The UK’s domestic courts have determined that many provisions of the Legacy Act are incompatible with the UK’s human rights commitments, and the Bill was introduced by the Government to replace the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023.
The JCHR report scrutinises whether the Troubles Bill is compatible with the UK’s domestic and international human rights framework, and examines the wider implications of the Bill.
The report expresses deep concern about the Government’s approach to the Northern Ireland Remedial Order which was laid before Parliament as “a stop gap” between the old and new legislation.
In a previous report, the Committee reluctantly accepted the Government’s reasons for taking the remarkable step of using a remedial order at the same time as a bill on the same subject. However, their justification that the matter was urgent has not been reflected in its speed in replacing advancing the remedial order with new primary legislation. It has also failed to provide adequate explanation for this. The Committee will therefore review its previous recommendation that both Houses should approve the NI Remedial Order to ensure that the Secretary of State still has compelling reasons to proceed.
Recommendations in the report include improving the independence of the Legacy Commission and the decision-making process around the disclosure of sensitive information. The definition of ‘Close Family Member’ should be widened to ensure that other family members are not excluded.
The report asks the Government for more information to justify their decision making on issues including the two different approaches for revived inquests and the use of information submitted to the Independent Commission on Information Retrieval.
It also calls for the secured funding of organisations that will be tasked with carrying out the Bill’s functions.
Chair comment
Chair of the Joint Committee on Human Rights, Lord David Alton said:
“This Bill is an improvement on what came before it, but our report has found areas where it must be improved further. This isn’t just about making sure the right legal and procedural frameworks are in place. It is about making sure it is in the best position to secure the confidence of those it impacts from the start and over the long-term.
“The importance of getting this Bill right cannot be understated. The flaws of the Legacy Act contributed to a decade of lost progress. Time is running out for those still dealing with the legacy of the Troubles to find out what happened and hold people accountable. We cannot have further delay.”
The Joint Committee will conduct further work on the Bill when further amendments are made in the continuing legislative process.
Further information
- About Parliament: Select committees
- Visiting Parliament: Watch committees
- Joint Committee on Human Rights
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/93/human-rights-joint-committee/news/217700/ni-troubles-bill-must-improve-to-secure-public-support-and-address-legacy-issues-jchr-report-finds/
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