Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
NI Troubles (Legacy & Reconciliation) Act receives Royal Assent
Statement given yesterday by Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, following Royal Assent of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act.
“The legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland has always been one of the key issues left unaddressed since the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.
“Yesterday’s Royal Assent of the Northern Ireland (Troubles & Reconciliation) Act marks a significant milestone as the Government aims to deliver on our pledge to deliver better outcomes for those most affected by the Troubles, while helping society to look forward.
“I recognise getting to this juncture has been a hugely difficult task for all. The legislation contains finely balanced political and moral choices.
“It presents us all with a real opportunity to deliver greater information, accountability and acknowledgement to victims and families, moving away from established mechanisms that have left far too many empty-handed. I am confident that this Act provides a framework to enable the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) that it establishes to deliver effective legacy mechanisms, while complying with our international obligations.
“The delivery of those mechanisms will be led by Sir Declan Morgan KC as Chief Commissioner, who will be supported by Peter Sheridan as Commissioner for Investigations. I know Sir Declan and his team of Commissioners will approach the task with the rigour, integrity, and professionalism required.
“If we are truly to provide greater information, accountability and acknowledgement to victims and families of the Troubles and help society to move forward in the spirit of reconciliation, we must build a legacy process founded on integrity, expertise and fairness.
“Now that the legislation has become law, the UK Government will do all it can to support the ICRIR, consistent with its operational independence, as it establishes itself and seeks to deliver effectively for victims and families. I hope that others, including the Irish Government, can do the same.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ni-troubles-legacy-reconciliation-act-receives-royal-assent
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
Kemi Badenoch addresses the Northern Ireland Investment Summit15/09/2023 13:12:00
Business & Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch recently (13 September 2023) urged investors to become a part of the incredible future ahead for Northern Ireland.
Secretary of State commends PEACE PLUS programme progress12/09/2023 16:15:00
After addressing the PEACE PLUS launch hosted by SEUPB at Newforge Sports Centre, the Secretary of State visited Youth Action NI in Belfast.
Secretary of State visits 2025 Open Championship host29/08/2023 16:15:00
Secretary of State hears plans for the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2025.
More than 100 investors confirmed for summit in Northern Ireland14/08/2023 14:20:00
Northern Ireland’s innovative businesses will be showcased to more than 100 global investors at the Northern Ireland Investment Summit this September.
Secretary of State hails 'incredible' work of K9 Search and Rescue Team08/08/2023 14:15:00
The Secretary of State met the K9 Search and Rescue dogs and their handlers at the Northern Ireland Office's headquarters in Belfast.
Secretary of State outlines next steps in NI Legacy Bill18/07/2023 14:15:00
Today sees the return of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill to the House of Commons.
Secretary of State introduces budget bill for Northern Ireland29/06/2023 17:05:00
Northern Ireland Budget (No.2) Bill introduced in the House of Commons
BIIGC June 2023 Joint Communiqué20/06/2023 11:15:00
A meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) took place at Mansion House, London, on 19 June 2023.
Secretary of State writes to NI Civil Service on sustainable public finances14/06/2023 15:15:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has today (Wednesday 14 June) written to the Permanent Secretaries of all Northern Ireland Civil Service departments to request information and advice on a range of measures.