NIC is now part of NISTA
The National Infrastructure Comission is no longer operating.
As of 1 April 2025, the Commission was combined with the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) to form a new organisation, the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA), a unit within HM Treasury. NISTA combines the long term strategic policy expertise of the Commission with the IPA’s major project delivery and assurance specialism into a new centre of infrastructure expertise within government. The ten existing members of the National Infrastructure Commission have been appointed by the Chief Secretary to the Treasury to form a new Advisory Council for NISTA.
The launch of NISTA is part of a three-pronged approach by the government to addressing the fundamental constraints to infrastructure investment, sitting alongside the 10 Year infrastructure strategy, which sets out a long term plan for the country’s infrastructure, and the Planning and Infrastructure Bill to unblock planning constraints.
More details about the remit and operation of NISTA will be published by HM Treasury in due course.
This website will close on 30 April 2025. The full contents of the site, including all of the Commission’s reports, have been archived by the National Archives: you can access the archived website here.
