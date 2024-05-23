National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
NICE and NHS England announce plan to enable innovative tech to be adopted quicker
- Also published by:
- NHS England
NHS patients in England will benefit from faster access to the most innovative and cutting-edge medical technologies under new plans announced today (23 May)
Proposals set out in a joint NHS England and NICE consultation outline a new route for MedTech developers to access NHS funding to fast-track clinically and cost-effective products for use by the healthcare system.
The plans will ensure the growing number of game-changing products recommended by NICE can be introduced in the NHS on a large-scale to improve patient outcomes.
The proposals in the consultation document have been developed by NHS England and NICE with input from the Department of Health and Social Care and other partners, including the Office for Life Science (OLS) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
Along with improving outcomes for patients, the proposals in the consultation will provide greater certainty for MedTech innovators and suppliers– with a commitment to automatic funding to support routine commissioning for those technologies that meet a required criteria.
Feedback on the proposals is being sought from patients, clinicians, academics, and industry and can be submitted via the consultation webpage. The consultation will run for 12 weeks, closing at midnight on Thursday 15 August.
Mark Chapman, director of the Health Technologies Programme at NICE, said: “The speed of change and the sheer number of new products being brought to market within the MedTech world has determined the need for a clear pathway to ensure that the most promising new and or transformative technologies recommended by NICE can be adopted at scale by the NHS within a timely manner.
“As a trusted organisation that has built an international reputation for developing evidence-based recommendations over the last 25 years, we believe that when a product is backed by positive NICE guidance it shows the rest of the world the value and benefits it can bring healthcare users.
“This new pathway aims to ensure that patients in every area of the country can benefit from the best products, devices, digital technologies, or a diagnostic innovation. It will bring clarity to MedTech developers, giving them a clear route to accessing NHS funding, in the same way the pharmaceutical industry currently benefits from.”
Dr Vin Diwakar, Interim Medical Director for Transformation at NHS England said: “Medical technology plays a vital role in the nation’s health and these proposals outline how we can fully maximise its use for the benefits of patients.
“We are eager to hear from patients, industry, clinicians and the public to help us develop and shape the MedTech pathway to ensure it can provide the greatest clinical and cost-effective benefit, so please come forward with your views.”
The proposals will strengthen the NHS Long Term Plan’s commitment to accelerate the uptake of selected innovative medical devices, diagnostics, and digital products.
Recent MedTech equipment introduced to the NHS includes a laser fibre that vaporises enlarged prostatic tissue and a device called Spectra Optia, which separates and removes sickle red blood cells from the patient’s blood using continuous flow and centrifugation.
These are replaced with healthy red blood cells according to the user-defined software protocol.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/nice-and-nhs-england-announce-plan-to-enable-innovative-tech-to-be-adopted-quicker
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Home testing devices could increase the number of people diagnosed with sleep condition15/05/2024 13:20:00
Five home-testing devices to diagnose a silent sleep condition seriously harming the health of an estimated 2.5 million adults have been recommended by NICE in draft guidance.
Tests could lead to fewer people having unnecessary chemotherapy after surgery for early breast cancer13/05/2024 11:10:00
More people with early breast cancer could be spared chemotherapy and therefore avoid the side effects associated with the treatment after tumour profiling tests were recommended by NICE
Improved deal signals NICE recommendation of sickle cell treatment voxelotor03/05/2024 15:05:00
Around 4,000 people with sickle cell disease could benefit from a new treatment recommended by NICE in final draft guidance
Children and teenagers with an aggressive form of brain cancer set to benefit after NICE recommends new life-extending drug combination treatment24/04/2024 16:05:00
Dabrafenib with trametinib is a targeted treatment that can be taken at home rather than hospital and improves the length and quality of life for patients.
170,000 people in England to have further treatment choice for preventing migraine attacks.11/04/2024 16:05:00
In final draft guidance published today NICE has recommended atogepant, the first of a new type of oral treatment option for preventing both chronic and episodic migraines, opening the way for up to 170,000 people to choose it on the NHS in England
Children and young adults to benefit after NICE recommends personalised immunotherapy to treat blood cancer be made routinely available on the NHS11/04/2024 15:05:00
Innovative CAR-T therapy recommended to treat an aggressive form of leukaemia
NICE launches second consultation on genetic testing to guide treatment after a stroke03/04/2024 14:15:00
People could be offered a genetic test in the immediate period after having a stroke to help identify the most suitable treatment to reduce their risk of further strokes.
25,000 people to benefit after NICE recommends new ulcerative colitis treatment12/03/2024 15:05:00
New one-a-day pill recommended on the same day the treatment was granted a licence by the MHRA
NICE publishes final draft guidance on Enhertu after commercial discussions conclude without a price to make it a cost-effective use of NHS resources.06/03/2024 14:05:00
NICE has published final draft guidance that does not recommend Enhertu (also called trastuzumab deruxtecan and made by Daiichi Sankyo) for treating advanced HER2-low breast cancer in adults.