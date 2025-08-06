NICE approves first immunotherapy combination for endometrial cancer

Around 2,100 people with advanced womb cancer are set to benefit from a groundbreaking new treatment option, following our recommendation of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in final draft guidance published today.

The approval marks the first time immunotherapy has been combined with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for the whole group of patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

Endometrial cancer is the most common gynaecological cancer in the UK, with around 9,700 people diagnosed each year. Advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer severely impacts life expectancy and quality of life, with only 15% of people diagnosed with stage 4 disease surviving for 5 years or more.

Innovative dual approach

The treatment combines pembrolizumab, made by Merck Sharp & Dohme, with chemotherapy drugs carboplatin and paclitaxel. Pembrolizumab is an immunotherapy that helps the immune system recognise and attack cancer cells, while chemotherapy damages cancer cells to prevent them from growing and dividing.

This dual approach harnesses the body's immune system alongside conventional chemotherapy to deliver improved outcomes for people facing this challenging diagnosis.

Additional time and improved quality of life

Clinical trials show that adding pembrolizumab to chemotherapy reduces the risk of death by 26% compared with chemotherapy alone. Clinical trials also show that adding pembrolizumab to chemotherapy can slow down cancer progression, offering people valuable additional time with improved quality of life.

Treatment continues for up to 2 years, or is stopped earlier if the cancer progresses or side effects become unmanageable, allowing for personalised care based on individual patient response.

"For people with advanced endometrial cancer, this innovative combination offers a powerful new treatment option. It marks a major step forward, and we're pleased to recommend it as part of our commitment to getting the best care to people, fast, while ensuring value for the taxpayer," said Helen Knight, Director of Medicines Evaluation at NICE.

Immediate availability

The treatment will be available immediately through the Cancer Drugs Fund, following a commercial arrangement between Merck Sharp & Dohme and the NHS that ensures cost-effectiveness while providing rapid access to this breakthrough therapy for eligible patients.