NICE CEO Dr Sam Roberts to step down at the end of 2025

Dr Sam Roberts, Chief Executive of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, will be stepping down at the end of the year following four successful years in the role, in order to support her children through a difficult time.

NICE Chairman, Sharmila Nebhrajani OBE, thanks Sam for her dedicated service:

I’d like to thank Sam for all she has contributed to NICE. Under her transformational leadership, NICE has become a more forward looking, collaborative and responsive organisation, whilst staying true to its mission of helping the NHS to get the best care to patients fast, at good value to the taxpayer.

Sharmila Nebhrajani OBE, NICE Chairman

Sharmila continued: "Sam’s many achievements during her time at the organisation have speeded up the pace of work of the Institute. They have also helped it develop its authoritative and evidence-based approach to the massive possibilities provided by the ongoing digital revolution in health. Her work has been of real value to patients, to the health system and to the life sciences sector. Under her leadership we have:

Increased the speed of drug assessment by over 25% through implementation of a proportionate approach to assessing medicines;

Developed new mechanisms to evaluate those health interventions that tackle diseases of highest severity, or those that help most to reduce health inequalities in our country;

Implemented a rapid evaluation process for emergent technology, resulting in a 30-fold increase in the number of digital and AI technologies assessed for use in the NHS.

"These external achievements have been accompanied by Sam’s determined and authentic attention to make NICE a high quality employer, evidenced by high staff engagement scores, thriving staff diversity networks and greater union involvement.

"NICE is an internationally respected organisation, and the envy of many of our global partners. Sam’s legacy is a strengthened organisation and an augmented role for NICE, as described in the NHS 10-year plan and Life Science Sector plan. I am delighted that Sam will stay on to the end of the year to continue to lead the organisation through the delivery of our business plan, with especial focus on our three key 10 year plan objectives, namely:

Mandated reimbursement of NICE-approved health tech.

Dynamic assessments of health interventions to ensure smarter spending.

The development of an aligned pathway with MHRA to reduce regulatory burden and speed up medicine access.

"On behalf of the Board and NICE team, I thank Sam for all her work with the organisation and wish her and her family all the best for the future."

Recruitment for a new Chief Executive will commence immediately.