NICE committee recommends tirzepatide as new treatment option for people with type 2 diabetes

Around 180,000 people with difficult to manage type 2 diabetes could benefit from a new treatment option recommended by NICE.

Tirzepatide, also known as Mounjaro and developed by Eli Lilly, has been recommended in final draft guidance issued by NICE today (Friday 8 September 2023) for treating poorly controlled type 2 diabetes in adults alongside diet and exercise.

According to research by Diabetes UK, more than five million people in the UK are living with diabetes. The charity estimates around 90% of people with diabetes have type 2.

The independent NICE committee recognised the importance of new treatment options as almost 2 in 3 people with type 2 diabetes do not have the disease under control with current medicines. Poor control can lead to serious complications including kidney disease, eye problems (including blindness), stroke and heart attack.

Evidence from clinical trials showed using tirzepatide resulted in significant reductions in blood sugar levels and body weight compared with semaglutide, insulin therapy or a placebo. The evidence showed using tirzepatide resulted in 81% to 97% of people reaching better glucose control and 54% to 88% reaching a 5% or greater reduction in body weight, which were significantly more than any of the comparators.

The committee was able to make the positive recommendation following additional analyses and modelling on clinical and cost-effectiveness provided by the company after the initial consultation.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE, said:

“There are very few new medicines being developed to treat difficult to manage type 2 diabetes. Our committee recognised the potential tirzepatide has to provide an effective and good value treatment option for all those living with poorly controlled type 2 diabetes.”

“Poorly controlled type 2 diabetes, with its associated additional health risks, is a huge challenge for those living with the condition and the NHS. This recommendation will offer fresh hope for many and provide value for money for the taxpayer.”

Final guidance is scheduled to be published on 11 October 2023. Once final guidance is published the product will be made available in the NHS within 90 days dependent on the supply of licensed product by the manufacturer.

Tirzepatide is injected weekly by the patient.

It is licensed to treat adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes alongside diet and exercise when metformin (the main first line medicine for type 2 diabetes) cannot be tolerated. In its submission to NICE the company positioned it as an option for a narrower population - adults with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled with 3 or more antidiabetic drugs. This makes it an alternative to similar treatments such as dulaglutide, liraglutide and semaglutide (ozempic/rybelsus) which are already recommended for use in the NHS.

