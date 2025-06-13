NICE leads the way in approving breakthrough treatment for multiple myeloma

Patients in England will become the first in the world to receive belantamab mafodotin for this indication following our recommendation and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval earlier this year.

Around 1,500 people with multiple myeloma are set to benefit from the treatment, which combines belantamab mafodotin (brand name Blenrep) with bortezomib and dexamethasone.

The guidance recommends the treatment for adults with multiple myeloma who have had 1 previous treatment containing lenalidomide, and who either cannot tolerate lenalidomide or whose cancer has become resistant to it.

Multiple myeloma is a long-term incurable cancer of the blood plasma cells that goes through periods where symptoms worsen (relapse) and periods where treatment brings the disease under control (remission). People with the condition can experience debilitating complications such as frequent infections and kidney problems that severely impact quality of life.

We’re delighted that people in England will become among the first in the world to access belantamab mafodotin for this indication. This recommendation demonstrates our commitment to getting the best care to patients fast, while ensuring value for the taxpayer

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE

Significant survival benefits

Results from the DREAMM-7 trial showed that after one year, 71% of people receiving the belantamab mafodotin combination were still free from disease progression, compared with 51% of those receiving standard care. This means an additional 20 out of every 100 people treated with the new combination remained progression-free at the one-year mark. The evidence also suggests people may live longer, with the trial showing a three-year survival rate of 74% in the belantamab mafodotin group compared to 60% in the standard care group, though the trial is still ongoing.

Innovative targeted therapy

Belantamab mafodotin works differently from other multiple myeloma treatments by specifically targeting a protein called BCMA found on myeloma cancer cells. The antibody part finds and attaches to cancer cells, while the drug part delivers cancer-killing medicine directly to these cells. As the only treatment of its kind available for multiple myeloma, it offers patients a valuable new option when their cancer has stopped responding to previous treatments.

The treatment combination consists of belantamab mafodotin given as an infusion, alongside bortezomib (given as an injection) and dexamethasone (usually taken as tablets).

This draft guidance is now open for comments. People and organisations can share their views on the recommendations until 3 July 2025. After considering these comments, the committee will prepare the final draft guidance, which, subject to any appeals, will form the basis for NICE's recommendations for using this treatment combination in the NHS in England.

The treatment will be available immediately through the Cancer Drugs Fund once final guidance is published.

View full draft guidance → Consultation | Belantamab mafodotin with bortezomib and dexamethasone for treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after 1 or more treatments [ID6212] | Guidance | NICE