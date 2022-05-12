National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
NICE outlines steps needed to put ME/CFS guideline into practice
NICE has today, International ME Awareness Day (Thursday, 12 May 2022) published its implementation statement which sets out the practical steps needed to put its recent guideline on the diagnosis and management of myalgic encephalomyelitis (or encephalopathy)/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) into
The NICE guideline on ME/CFS was published in October 2021 and covers every aspect of the condition in children, young people and adults from its identification and assessment before and after diagnosis to its management, monitoring and review. It also highlights what support should be offered to people with suspected or diagnosed ME/CFS and their families and carers, and what information, education and support should be available for health and social care professionals.
Many of the recommendations in the guideline represent a change to current practice and will, due to the nature of those changes, take the NHS, education, social care and integrated care systems some time to implement. The NICE implementation statement highlights the areas that will have the most need to be considered by local commissioners and providers to comply with the recommendations in the guideline. These include:
- Commissioners should ensure the availability of experts in secondary care to provide guidance to primary care
- Providers and other organisations should update their training for health and social care staff (including those in training) to ensure that up-to-date recommendations and safeguarding implications are disseminated across the health and social care system.
- Commissioners and providers should ensure that provision for increased access to early paediatric review for further assessment and investigation for ME/CFS is available where need is identified.
- Commissioners and providers should be aware that investment will be needed to increase the number of specialist clinics and specialists with expertise to formally diagnose ME/CFS and develop a care and support plan where need is identified.
- Commissioners should review funding and capacity in primary care, ME/CFS specialist clinics and paediatric clinics to enable the recommended appointments where need is identified.
Paul Chrisp, director of the Centre for Guidelines at NICE, said: “Our guideline on ME/CFS provides clear support for people living with ME/CFS, their families and carers, and for clinicians. It uses the best available evidence as well as the lived experience of people with ME/CFS to address and resolve the continuing debate about the best approach to treating people living with this debilitating condition.
“With no nationally commissioned service for ME/CFS in either primary or secondary care, it will be for local systems to determine how to structure their services to achieve the aims of the guideline. Today’s implementation statement will build upon the widespread support from system partners and the ME/CFS community for the guideline and enable them to work together to make sure its important recommendations are implemented.”
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/nice-outlines-steps-needed-to-put-me-cfs-guideline-into-practice
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Healthier lifestyle can help to ease osteoarthritis symptoms says NICE03/05/2022 16:15:00
Exercise has an important role to play in helping people living with osteoarthritis NICE says in draft updated guidelines published recently (29th April 2022) on the care and management of people with the condition.
Over 700 people a year could benefit from a new potentially life-extending lung cancer drug which targets a specific genetic mutation14/04/2022 16:10:00
New potentially life-extending lung cancer drug which targets a specific genetic mutation recommended by NICE.
NICE reaches important milestone in the UK’s efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance.13/04/2022 11:15:00
Two new antimicrobial drugs – cefiderocol and ceftazidime–avibactam – are close to becoming the first to be made available as part of the UK’s innovative subscription-style payment model after NICE yesterday (Tuesday, 12 April 2022) published draft guidance estimating their value to the NHS.
Keep the size of your waist to less than half of your height, updated NICE draft guideline recommends11/04/2022 16:15:00
Keep the size of your waist to less than half of your height, updated NICE draft guideline recommends.
NICE says new triple negative advanced breast cancer drug too expensive for NHS use08/04/2022 15:15:00
NICE yesterday, 7 April 2022, issued draft guidance which does not recommend sacituzumab govitecan for treating locally advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer.
Hundreds of people with some forms of urothelial cancer to receive new treatment07/04/2022 16:15:00
Over 800 people with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer are set to benefit from a new treatment – avelumab – following its recommendation for routine NHS funding in final draft guidance published today (Thursday 7 April) by NICE.
Thousands of people set to benefit from first new treatment for osteoporosis for over a decade04/04/2022 16:25:00
Thousands of people in England and Wales with severe osteoporosis who are at high risk of fracture are set to benefit from a new treatment – romosozumab – after NICE recommended it for people after menopause in final draft guidance published today (Friday 1 April) by NICE.
Thousands of people with diabetes set to benefit from real time information after updated NICE recommendations31/03/2022 11:20:00
More than 250,000 people living with type 1 diabetes are set to be offered new technology to help them manage their condition and at the same time reduce the need for finger prick testing by up to 50%, following new advice from NICE