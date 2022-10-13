NICE partners with international health technology assessment bodies to boost collaboration on shared opportunities and challenges

SIX health technology assessment (HTA) bodies from three continents are to collaborate on a range of topics that will benefit people accessing healthcare around the world.

The signatories to the arrangement, who will continue to remain independent of one another, are:

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH)

Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care

Healthcare Improvement Scotland

Health Technology Wales

All Wales Therapeutics & Toxicology Centre

This arrangement will allow the partners to work together on shared priorities to identify solutions to some of the common challenges they face.

Five initial priority areas have been agreed. These are:

1. COVID 19

Partners will share information about their work in COVID 19 how they are working with regulators, the prioritisation of topics, management of medicines with no marketing authorisation, planning for HTAs, and approaches to economic modelling.

2. Future-proofing of HTA systems

Partners will exchange ideas on how HTA processes could better anticipate technological and methodological challenges before they become issues for HTA and work together on scientific and methodological topics to address challenges.

3. Collaborating with regulators

Partners will explore implementing joint approaches to engaging with the regulatory agencies in the UK, Canada, and Australia to identify and progress opportunities to improve HTA and regulatory collaboration.

4. Work-sharing and efficiency gains

Partners will explore the feasibility of recognising or using each other’s HTA information and explore running a pilot for a joint clinical assessment.

5. Digital and Artificial Intelligence

Partners will share information about developments in the evaluation of digital health technologies, including technologies that involve artificial intelligence.

Working groups, aligned to the priority areas, will meet quarterly to review progress and discuss activities in their area. An annual meeting of all partner organisations will be held to review all activities and to realign where appropriate the developing areas of collaboration.

The partnership could be expanded to include other HTA bodies in the future, subject to the agreement of existing members, with the signed agreement reviewed after two years.

Meindert Boysen, head of international affairs at NICE, yesterday said: