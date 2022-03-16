National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
NICE publishes comprehensive quality standard designed to improve the diagnosis and assessment of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder
NICE’s latest quality standard published today (16 March 2022) sets out how health and care services can improve the diagnosis, assessment, and prevention of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD)
The quality standard highlights five key areas for improvement:
- Pregnant women are given advice throughout pregnancy not to drink alcohol.
- Pregnant women are asked about their alcohol use throughout their pregnancy, and this is recorded.
- Children and young people with probable prenatal alcohol exposure and significant physical, developmental, or behavioural difficulties are referred for assessment.
- Children and young people with confirmed prenatal alcohol exposure or all 3 facial features associated with prenatal alcohol exposure have a neurodevelopmental assessment if there are clinical concerns.
- Children and young people with a diagnosis of FASD have a management plan to address their needs.
These statements are designed to help local service providers identify areas for improvement.
Dr Paul Chrisp, director of NICE’s centre for guidelines, said: “We know children and young people with FASD often have a poorer quality of life and must overcome some incredibly difficult challenges in their daily lives.
“This quality standard aims to improve the diagnosis and care offered to children and young people with FASD as well as ensuring that women are given consistent advice about their alcohol consumption during pregnancy.
“FASD is a series of preventable mental and physical birth defects associated with alcohol use during pregnancy. Helping women to drink less or no alcohol during their pregnancy will reduce the number of children and young people affected by FASD.
“Data on the number of children and young people in the UK with FASD are limited, with no single reliable source. It’s important that we have clearly defined areas for improvement in place to reflect national priorities, promote best practice and help all those involved in delivering services to provide the very highest levels of care.”
Following consultation, a draft statement that recommended that a mother’s alcohol consumption should be included on the child’s medical records has been changed.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/nice-publishes-comprehensive-quality-standard-designed-to-improve-the-diagnosis-and-assessment-of-fetal-alcohol-spectrum-disorder
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
International collaboration - building strong and resilient health and care systems through evidence-based decision making11/03/2022 14:15:00
Blog posted by: Pilar Pinilla-Dominguez, associate director – NICE International, 10 March 2022.
NICE draft guidance does not recommend pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy for triple negative breast cancer08/03/2022 14:25:00
Draft guidance published today (8 March 2022) by NICE for public consultation does not recommend pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy for treating triple negative breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body
Over 500 people a year can access a new life extending lung cancer treatment after NICE recommends its use within the Cancer Drugs Fund04/03/2022 16:10:00
An innovative life-extending drug for treating mutation-positive locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults is being recommended by NICE as an option for use within the Cancer Drugs Fund.
NICE draft guidance recommends tucatinib for advanced breast cancer28/02/2022 11:15:00
Taken as two 150 mg tablets twice daily together with anti-cancer medicines trastuzumab and capecitabine, tucatinib works by blocking a specific area of the HER2 gene in cancer cells, which stops the cells from growing and spreading.
Once-a-day capsule for people with some forms of ovarian, fallopian tube and peritoneal cancer recommended for routine use in the NHS25/02/2022 15:43:00
The 20th cancer treatment to go through the Cancer Drugs Fund following a period of managed access has been recommended for routine use in the NHS by NICE in final draft guidance published yesterday (24 February).
Putting user-needs at the heart of a multi-agency advisory service for artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies17/02/2022 13:43:00
Blog posted by: Toni Gasse, project manager for the multi-agency advisory service secretariat, 16 February 2022.
Better research, faster: NIHR launch new funding call to address NICE research recommendations16/02/2022 16:15:00
In April 2021, the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) launched a new rolling funding call for studies addressing NICE research recommendations.
NICE recommends new diagnostic devices for men with suspected prostate cancer in draft guidance15/02/2022 11:10:00
Four new diagnostic devices for men with suspected prostate cancer, which reduce the chances of biopsy related sepsis, have been recommended for use by NICE
How is NICE supporting digital health technology developers?11/02/2022 16:33:00
Richard Chivers, operations manager for NICE Scientific Advice, looks at how we’re supporting digital health technology developers and helping them with some of the challenges around evidence requirements and adoption within the NHS.