NICE recommends digital technology to help diagnose ADHD in children and young people
A digital technology that will help healthcare professionals provide a quicker diagnosis to people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can be used by the NHS, NICE has said in draft guidance.
A consultation is open on diagnostics advisory committee guidance that recommends the QbTest alongside a standard clinical assessment to aid diagnosis of ADHD in children and young people aged 6 to 17.
The QbTest is a computer-based test that tracks the movement of participants whilst measuring three core symptoms of ADHD: inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. The results are then compared to data from a control group made up of people without ADHD of the same age and sex.
Evidence from the AQUA clinical trial showed that using the QbTest alongside a standard clinical assessment for ADHD resulted in a diagnostic decision being made for a larger proportion of people within 6 months of their first assessment appointment when QbTest results were available, compared with when they were not. It also resulted in clinicians being able to rule out ADHD in more cases.
Patient experts told our committee that long waiting times, sometimes running to many years, were a significant issue. They added that many people were seeking private care to get a diagnostic assessment, but this is not an option for everyone.
Children and young people with ADHD deserve to receive a diagnosis in a timely manner. We heard from our patient experts there are challenges with current pathways.
We’re committed to ensuring we get the best care to people fast while providing value for money to the taxpayer. This technology has the potential to generate tangible benefits to the lives of those waiting for an ADHD diagnosis.
Evidence presented to our committee showed the QbTest could increase the number of children and young people who get a diagnostic decision within 6 months of starting assessment.
Mark Chapman, director of NICE’s HealthTech
NICE's guideline on the diagnosis and management of ADHD states a diagnosis should only be made by a specialist psychiatrist, paediatrician or other appropriately qualified healthcare professional with training and expertise in the diagnosis of ADHD.
The diagnostic committee agreed that the QbTest should only be used to supplement professional judgement, and not replace it.
Estimates of the prevalence of ADHD vary widely depending on the diagnostic criteria used. ADHD is estimated to affect 1–2% of children and young people in the UK when applying the narrower World Health Organization’s classification of diseases ICD-10 diagnostic criteria, but 3–9% of school aged children and young people in the UK using the broader criteria of DSM5, the American Psychiatric Association’s diagnostic scheme.
The NICE committee was unable to make recommendations on the use of technologies to help diagnose adults or help evaluate treatment effectiveness for people diagnosed with ADHD, due to limited evidence. Companies have been requested to carry out further research before those tests can be considered for use in the NHS.
A consultation has now begun on our committee’s recommendations. Comments can be submitted via nice.org.uk until Tuesday 6 August 2024.
