National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
NICE recommends NHS collects real-world evidence on devices that monitor people with Parkinson’s disease
Five promising technologies that could help improve symptoms and quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease have been conditionally recommended by NICE.
The wearable devices have sensors that monitor the symptoms of people with Parkinson’s disease while they go about their day-to-day life. This information may more accurately record a person’s symptoms than a clinical assessment during in-person appointments and help inform medication decisions and follow up treatment such as physiotherapy.
Parkinson's disease is an incurable condition that affects the brain, resulting in progressive loss of coordination and movement problems. It is caused by loss of the cells in the brain that are responsible for producing dopamine, which helps to control and coordinate body movements.
People with Parkinson’s disease experience a range of motor symptoms, which can fluctuate in severity. Motor symptoms may include dyskinesia (involuntary movement), bradykinesia (slowness) and tremor; non-motor symptoms include sleep disturbances.
Mark Chapman, interim director of Medical Technology at NICE, yesterday said:
“Providing wearable technology to people with Parkinson’s disease could have a transformative effect on their care and lead to changes in their treatment taking place more quickly.
“However there is uncertainty in the evidence at present on these five promising technologies which is why the committee has conditionally recommended their use by the NHS while data is collected to eliminate these evidence gaps.
“We are committed to balancing the best care with value for money, delivering both for individuals and society as a whole, while at the same time driving innovation into the hands of health and care professionals to enable best practice.”
NICE’s independent diagnostics advisory committee has recommended the NHS collects real-world evidence on five technologies. They are:
- The Personal KinetiGraph (PKG) Movement Recording System (Global Kinetics Corporation)
A watch that measures movement. It is intended to quantify movement disorder symptoms, including tremor, involuntary movement, and slowness. It has event markers for medication reminders and patient acknowledgement. It is also intended to be used to monitor activity associated with movement during sleep.
- STAT-ON (Sense4care)
A waist-worn inertia recorder, configured by a doctor. It measures motor disorders and events when worn by someone with Parkinson’s disease, but does not measure tremor. The device measures involuntary movement, how people walk (including slowness and freezing of gait), falls, energy expenditure and posture. It can also register when medication has been taken with up to 10 alarms per day to act as prompts. The user needs to wear the system for a minimum of 24 hours over five days to generate enough data.
- Kinesia 360 (Great Lakes Neurotechnologies)
The device monitors physical motion and muscle activity to analyse how people are able to move and how their condition is progressing. Sensors worn on the wrist and ankle combined with a mobile phone app record data, including involuntary movement and tremor. The sensors record data all day and recharge overnight for extended home use. The app also includes electronic diaries for capturing patient-reported outcomes and customizable medication diaries.
- KinesiaU (Great Lakes Neurotechnologies)
The KinesiaU measures tremor, slowness and involuntary movement using a smartwatch and smartphone app. Patients can view reports in real-time and share these with their healthcare professionals. The reports rate the severity of tremor, slowness, and involuntary movement symptoms into good, mild, moderate and severe categories. This can be measured through specific active tasks or through passive recording. The mobile app also includes customisable medication and exercise diaries, which can be added to the report.
- PDMonitor (PD Neurotechnology)
The PDMonitor system measures activity/posture, slowness, gait disturbances, freezing of gait, wrist tremor, leg tremor, involuntary movement and on and off periods. The devices are worn on both wrists, ankles and one is worn on the waist, and acquire movement data for assessing motor symptoms. The PDMonitor SmartBox is a docking station for charging the monitoring devices, collecting, storing and processing data and uploading them to the PD Neurotechnology storage service. The device’s mobile app has a diary for medications, diet and symptoms related to Parkinson’s disease.
NICE has asked the NHS to provide further evidence on the impact on resources associated with using the technologies for people with Parkinson’s disease and their carers; the impact on symptoms or health-related quality of life and how long this lasts for; how frequently the devices are used, and under what circumstances.
The NHS has already started data collection on one of the devices and hundreds of patients have already been issued with the Personal KinetiGraph (PKG) watch in the scheme that could be rolled out across the country to around 120,000 people who have Parkinson’s in England.
A consultation has now begun on the recommendations and people can have their say via nice.org.uk until Tuesday 18 October 2022.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/nice-conditionally-recommends-five-promising-technologies-for-people-with-parkinsons-disease
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
NICE recommends NHS collects real-world evidence on devices that monitor people with Parkinson’s disease27/09/2022 16:20:00
Five promising technologies that could help improve symptoms and quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease have been conditionally recommended by NICE.
Dr Sam Roberts welcomes Dr Michael Borowitz as new NICE non-executive director27/09/2022 15:20:00
New NICE non-executive director appointment approved by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
1,500 people set to receive new skin cancer treatment that reduces the risk of it returning and spreading26/09/2022 09:15:00
Around 1,500 people aged 12 years and over with melanoma are set to benefit from pembrolizumab (also called Keytruda and made by MSD), a drug that reduces the chance of it returning, following final draft NICE guidance published recently (23 September 2022).
NICE approves routine use of drug combination for advanced breast cancer23/09/2022 13:33:00
Another life-extending drug combination for some people with advanced breast cancer will now be available for routine use in the NHS following its approval by NICE in final draft guidance published today (23 September 2022).
NICE recommends transplant with good bacteria taken from poo to resolve recurrent Clostridium difficile infections31/08/2022 12:15:00
Experts estimate that 450 to 500 people could be treated using FMT for multiple recurrences of C. diff infections each year
Help shape our new service: Understanding regulations of AI and digital technology in health and social care19/08/2022 11:15:00
Blog posted by: Ciara Cook, project manager for the multi-agency advisory service secretariat, 18 August 2022.
New UK valuation study for EQ-5D quality of life questionnaire to start this year18/08/2022 11:15:00
Blog posted by: Sophie Cooper, scientific adviser in NICE's Science, Policy and Research programme, 16 August 2022.
NICE publishes first draft guidance from its Early Value Assessment pilot project recommending smartphone-linked ECG device15/08/2022 11:15:00
It is the first recommendation to be issued by NICE’s diagnostics advisory committee via its Early Value Assessment pilot project.
NICE recommends Piqray and Trodelvy, maintaining 100% approvals of breast cancer drugs since 201814/07/2022 13:05:00
An agreement with the companies on the price of 2 breast cancer treatments, Piqray and Trodelvy, has paved the way for NICE to be able to make them available immediately to around 3,450 people on the NHS and maintaining NICE’s 100% approval rate of breast cancer drugs since 2018