National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
NICE says new triple negative advanced breast cancer drug too expensive for NHS use
NICE yesterday, 7 April 2022, issued draft guidance which does not recommend sacituzumab govitecan for treating locally advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer.
The draft guidance, which is available for public consultation until 29 April 2022, says that, although sacituzumab govitecan increases how long people have before their disease gets worse and how long they live compared with chemotherapy, at its current price it is too expensive to be considered a cost-effective use of NHS resources.
NICE is looking at sacituzumab govitecan (also called Trodelvy and made by Gilead Sciences) for treating triple negative breast cancer which can’t be removed surgically and which has spread nearby from where it started (locally advanced) or has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic). It is used after people have had 2 or more prior lines of systemic therapies, at least one of them for unresectable locally advanced or metastatic disease.
Because triple-negative breast cancer is not sensitive to hormone therapy or molecular targeted therapy, the usual treatment is chemotherapy. The aim of treatment is to stop the disease getting worse, extend life, and maintain or improve quality of life for as long as possible.
Sacituzumab govitecan is an antibody (sacituzumab) that works by targeting the activity of proteins that are present at high levels on the surface of tumour cells. By targeting these proteins it delivers the anti-cancer component of the drug directly to tumour cells, preventing them from multiplying and eventually causing them to die.
Helen Knight, interim director of medicines evaluation at NICE, yesterday said:
“Because sacituzumab govitecan is a highly effective treatment, and given the lack of treatment options for people with this type of breast cancer, we’re very disappointed that its price means we can’t recommend it for use in the NHS at this point.
“We hope that the company will consider what it can do to enable NICE to approve a treatment that has the potential to give people with advanced triple negative breast cancer more time with their loved ones.”
Triple negative breast cancer can be more aggressive than other types of breast cancer and accounts for a quarter of all deaths from breast cancer despite accounting for only 1 in 5 cases. It is estimated there are around 2,000 people in England with triple negative breast cancer, of whom around 650 would have been eligible for treatment with sacituzumab govitecan if NICE had recommended it.
NICE already recommends atezolizumab with chemotherapy, the only other targeted treatment for this type of breast cancer.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/nice-says-new-triple-negative-advanced-breast-cancer-drug-too-expensive-for-nhs-use
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Hundreds of people with some forms of urothelial cancer to receive new treatment07/04/2022 16:15:00
Over 800 people with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer are set to benefit from a new treatment – avelumab – following its recommendation for routine NHS funding in final draft guidance published today (Thursday 7 April) by NICE.
Thousands of people set to benefit from first new treatment for osteoporosis for over a decade04/04/2022 16:25:00
Thousands of people in England and Wales with severe osteoporosis who are at high risk of fracture are set to benefit from a new treatment – romosozumab – after NICE recommended it for people after menopause in final draft guidance published today (Friday 1 April) by NICE.
Thousands of people with diabetes set to benefit from real time information after updated NICE recommendations31/03/2022 11:20:00
More than 250,000 people living with type 1 diabetes are set to be offered new technology to help them manage their condition and at the same time reduce the need for finger prick testing by up to 50%, following new advice from NICE
NICE calls for further research into the treatment of chronic lipoedema30/03/2022 12:25:00
NICE has issued interventional procedures guidance on the use of liposuction for the treatment of chronic lipoedema
Pregnant women to be offered first test to help diagnose pre-eclampsia28/03/2022 11:15:00
Midwives caring for pregnant women can use one of four blood tests to help diagnose suspected preterm pre-eclampsia, NICE has said in new draft diagnostic guidance.
NICE recommends elosulfase alfa for routine NHS use for patients with rare life-limiting metabolic disorder22/03/2022 11:15:00
People with a rare condition that steadily worsens often leaving them dependent on a wheelchair and with shortened life expectancy, can now benefit from the first treatment to slow its progression.
NICE publishes comprehensive quality standard designed to improve the diagnosis and assessment of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder16/03/2022 11:20:00
NICE’s latest quality standard published today (16 March 2022) sets out how health and care services can improve the diagnosis, assessment, and prevention of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD)
International collaboration - building strong and resilient health and care systems through evidence-based decision making11/03/2022 14:15:00
Blog posted by: Pilar Pinilla-Dominguez, associate director – NICE International, 10 March 2022.
NICE draft guidance does not recommend pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy for triple negative breast cancer08/03/2022 14:25:00
Draft guidance published today (8 March 2022) by NICE for public consultation does not recommend pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy for treating triple negative breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body