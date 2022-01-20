National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
NICE signals commitment to greater flexibility in its evaluation of promising new health technologies and making patient access fairer
Changes to the way medicines and other health technologies are evaluated by NICE for use in the NHS were approved by its Board yesterday (19 January 2022).
The changes will come into effect early next month for new evaluations and will give patients earlier access to innovative new treatments by allowing greater flexibility over decisions about value for money and consideration of a broader evidence base.
They cover how topics are chosen (topic selection), the steps and stages in each evaluation (processes), and how evidence is collected and considered (methods).
With extensive involvement from health system partners, industry, healthcare professionals, academia and patients, the changes signal how NICE is evolving alongside technological advances in healthcare and evidence to continue to deliver excellence for patients, the NHS and the life sciences industry.
Professor Gillian Leng CBE, NICE chief executive, said:
“Our vision at NICE is to be at the forefront of delivering access for patients in the NHS to valuable, evidence-based innovative medicines, medical devices and diagnostics. The changes that we are making will provide a robust foundation for our evaluations now and in the future and enable us to continue to lead the way in rapid, independent health technology assessments.
“But they are not the end of the story. In the short term, we will explore the impacts and benefits of the updated methods and processes. We need to ensure they are effectively implemented in order to realise the benefits for NICE, the NHS and the wider stakeholder community, as well as supporting the Government’s wider vision for life sciences.
“Going forward, NICE will adopt a more modular approach to updates to its methods and processes. This will enable us to be more agile and responsive, monitoring, reviewing and improving our methods and processes into the future, making sure they remain cutting edge as the healthcare landscape continues to evolve.”
Key changes being implemented are:
- Giving additional weight to health benefits in the most severe conditions to allow more equitable access to treatments for these conditions, not just to treatments used at the end-of-life.
- Adopting new approaches to the evidence NICE considers in its assessments. For example, NICE will expand on and improve how it considers real-world evidence from the lived experiences of patients.
- Allowing more flexibility for NICE’s independent committees in cases where its particularly difficult to generate enough evidence. Sometimes, research into conditions affecting children, rare diseases or where the new treatment is innovative or complex can be problematic. The changes will allow NICE’s committees to consider uncertainty appropriately and to manage the risks to patients and the NHS while preventing inappropriate barriers to valuable innovations.
- Adopting a clearer vision, principles and routing criteria for treatments for very rare diseases that NICE will evaluate under its Highly Specialised Technologies (HST) Programme. This will improve the efficiency, predictability and clarity when routing topics to the programme and build upon NICE’s ambition to provide fairer access to highly specialised medicines and treatments within the NHS.
- Earlier engagement with NHS England and NHS Improvement and companies about commercial/managed access proposals that allow NHS patients to receive a treatment while further data is collected on its effectiveness. There will also be greater clarity around the circumstances in which NICE committees can make a managed access recommendation.
Helen Knight, programme director in the Centre for Health Technology Evaluation at NICE, said:
“We’ve engaged extensively with our stakeholders throughout this process and we’ve listened to their concerns and taken on board many of their suggestions. I would like to thank all those organisations and individuals who have so generously given their time to help us deliver a blueprint for health technology evaluation that is truly collaborative and one which signals our commitment to making the journey for promising new health technologies even faster, and patient access fairer.”
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/article/nice-signals-commitment-to-greater-flexibility-in-its-evaluation-of-promising-new-health-technologies-and-making-patient-access-fairer
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
Self-harm is everyone’s business, NICE says in new draft guideline19/01/2022 09:15:00
All professionals working across the health and social care system have a role to play in supporting people who self-harm and the issue should not just be seen as the responsibility of those with mental health expertise, NICE has said in a new draft guideline.
Children and young people set to benefit from new treatment for peanut allergy23/12/2021 11:05:00
Children and young people aged between 4 and 17 with a peanut allergy could be set to benefit from Palforzia, a new treatment which can help build up their tolerance to peanut, after NICE recommended its use in draft guidance published today (23 December 2021)
NICE recommends offering PrEP to people at high risk of HIV for first time20/12/2021 13:15:00
People at the highest risk of catching HIV should be offered Pre Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), NICE has recommended for the first time.
Over 600 people set to benefit from innovative lung cancer treatment within the Cancer Drugs Fund30/11/2021 12:15:00
More than 600 people could benefit from an innovative drug for a form of lung cancer as NICE publishes final draft guidance recommending osimertinib within the Cancer Drugs Fund
Lessons learned from the multi-agency advisory service – helping developers of AI and data-driven tech to navigate the regulatory pathway25/11/2021 11:15:00
Clíodhna Ní Ghuidhir and Rebecca Boffa outline the common challenges that developers of artificial intelligence (AI) tech face when navigating their way to the health and care market, and link to their series of articles, which provide further advice on what can be done to avoid these.
NICE creates new menu of treatment options for those suffering from depression23/11/2021 12:15:00
People with depression should make the choice on what treatment option is right for them, in discussion with their healthcare professional, NICE says in new draft guidance
NICE draft guidance recommends new treatment for spinal muscular atrophy as part of a managed access agreement22/11/2021 14:15:00
Around 1,500 people in England with the rare genetic disorder spinal muscular atrophy are set to benefit from a new treatment after NICE recently (19 November 2021) published draft guidance recommending risdiplam (also called Evrysdi and made by Roche) as part of a managed access agreement (MAA).
NICE approves first long-acting injectable HIV-1 treatment19/11/2021 11:15:00
NICE yesterday (18 November 2021) published draft guidance recommending the first long-acting injectable treatment for HIV-1 infection in adults.