Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Nigel Wilkinson MBE appointed VisitEngland Advisory Board Member
The Secretary of State has appointed Nigel Wilkinson MBE as a VisitEngland Advisory Board Member for a term of five years.
Nigel Wilkinson MBE
The term of appointment will be for five years, commencing on 11 August 2022 until 10 August 2027.
A graduate Engineer and Chartered Accountant, Nigel has been Managing Director of Windermere Lake Cruises Limited, Cumbria’s largest visitor attraction, since 2004. He is also Managing Director of Winander Leisure Limited, a director of Winander Group Holdings Limited, Lakeland Motor Museum Limited and Rushbond plc, a Yorkshire based property company. From 2007 to 2017 he was a director of Cumbria Tourism (CT), the county’s Destination Management Organisation, and was chair of the committee responsible for managing CT’s finances. Nigel joined the Board of Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership (CLEP) in 2017 and chairs both CLEP’s Visitor Economy Sector Panel and its Finance, Audit and Resources Committee. Nigel also represents CLEP on the Lake District National Park Partnership. In late 2020 Nigel was appointed to the Tourism Industry Council, a collaboration between Government and the tourism industry focusing on improving the tourism sector including jobs, transport and deregulation.
Nigel was appointed as a Trustee/Director of South Cumbria Rivers Trust in 2021, a charity/Trust with the principal objective to monitor, conserve and protect and, when necessary, rehabilitate and improve the biodiversity of lakes, rivers and streams South Cumbria and adjacent coastal waters for the public’s benefit. In the Queen’s Birthday 2022 Honours List Nigel was recognised with the honour of Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to tourism and the economy in Cumbria. He was made an Honorary Fellow of the University of Cumbria in July 2022.
Remuneration and Governance Code
This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Nigel will be offered remuneration of £3,300 per annum. The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. Nigel has not declared any activity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nigel-wilkinson-mbe-appointed-visitengland-advisory-board-member
Latest News from
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Cheaper broadband for struggling families15/08/2022 12:12:00
Broadband bills could be cut for millions of low-income households under Government plans to encourage social tariffs.
SmartRAN Open Network Interoperability Centre (SONIC) Labs10/08/2022 12:15:00
The first phase of the SONIC Labs Programme (SONIC 1) created an independent telecoms laboratory delivered by Digital Catapult working with Ofcom
A painting by Il Morazzone worth £2 million at risk of leaving UK09/08/2022 15:05:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on the painting ‘Self-Portrait as a Knight, with a horse, an easel with painter’s palette and a page’ by Pier Francesco Mazzucchelli also known as ‘il Morazzone’
Minister for Sport Nigel Huddleston speech for UK House Legacy Day, Commonwealth Games 202208/08/2022 12:10:00
Sports minister Nigel Huddleston spoke at UK House for the last day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He opened proceedings, welcoming participants and reflecting on the games and Its legacy.
World-leading UK safety tech sector sees strong sales and job growth02/08/2022 09:25:00
UK is a world leader in online safety tech, with a quarter of all firms based here.
£368 million fund to improve youth services in underserved areas opens for bids01/08/2022 15:10:00
Youth services across 45 local authorities and more than 600 district wards with poor provision across England encouraged to apply.
Government plans to name grassroots football facilities in honour of Lionesses class of Euros 202201/08/2022 12:10:00
Facilities in places that shaped Lionesses’ footballing careers to be named in their honour.
Birmingham ready to open biggest ever Commonwealth Games which will leave lasting legacy for region29/07/2022 10:10:10
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says “This is Birmingham’s time to shine” with £778m public investment to leave lasting legacy for people of Birmingham and West Midlands.
New government plans to fire up innovation in 5G and 6G as UK and South Korea launch telecoms technology partnership26/07/2022 09:30:00
Mobile phone networks of the future will have more choice of technologies and suppliers, in the latest government boost to delivering more innovative, secure and resilient telecoms networks.