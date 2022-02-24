Niger: EU announces €43 million in humanitarian aid as Commissioner Lenarčič visits the country

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, yesterday visited Niger to assess humanitarian needs in the country as it faces a deteriorating security situation as well as an unprecedented food and nutrition crisis due to impacts of climate change. During his visit, he announced an initial €43 million in EU humanitarian aid in Niger for 2022.

This new EU humanitarian aid will be targeted at areas and regions affected by the conflict, epidemics, widespread food shortages and high rates of child undernutrition. The primary focus of EU humanitarian funding is on addressing basic needs, including food, shelter, health, nutrition, access to safe water, and education for children in the context of humanitarian crises.

Commissioner Lenarčič yesterday said:

“The humanitarian and security situation in Niger is worsening, with needs increasing. It is a situation mirrored across the Sahel region in many areas. The EU is committed to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to most vulnerable people in Niger. However, humanitarian aid cannot substitute the provision of social services largely under the remit of the national authorities. We are here to support all efforts to get aid to that need it most.”

During his visit, the Commissioner met with the President of the Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, the Prime Minister, Ministers and national institutions, local authorities, representatives of international humanitarian organisations, EU Member States and UN agencies. He also visited an EU funded project supporting the integration of displaced persons and refugees into local communities to discuss with those affected as well as humanitarian organisations and local authorities about the current situation.

