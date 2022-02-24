EU News
|Printable version
Niger: EU announces €43 million in humanitarian aid as Commissioner Lenarčič visits the country
Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, yesterday visited Niger to assess humanitarian needs in the country as it faces a deteriorating security situation as well as an unprecedented food and nutrition crisis due to impacts of climate change. During his visit, he announced an initial €43 million in EU humanitarian aid in Niger for 2022.
This new EU humanitarian aid will be targeted at areas and regions affected by the conflict, epidemics, widespread food shortages and high rates of child undernutrition. The primary focus of EU humanitarian funding is on addressing basic needs, including food, shelter, health, nutrition, access to safe water, and education for children in the context of humanitarian crises.
Commissioner Lenarčič yesterday said:
“The humanitarian and security situation in Niger is worsening, with needs increasing. It is a situation mirrored across the Sahel region in many areas. The EU is committed to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to most vulnerable people in Niger. However, humanitarian aid cannot substitute the provision of social services largely under the remit of the national authorities. We are here to support all efforts to get aid to that need it most.”
During his visit, the Commissioner met with the President of the Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, the Prime Minister, Ministers and national institutions, local authorities, representatives of international humanitarian organisations, EU Member States and UN agencies. He also visited an EU funded project supporting the integration of displaced persons and refugees into local communities to discuss with those affected as well as humanitarian organisations and local authorities about the current situation.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Press statement by President von der Leyen on Russia's aggression against Ukraine24/02/2022 16:33:00
Press statement given by President von der Leyen on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Press Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on Russia's aggression against Ukraine24/02/2022 15:25:00
Press Statement given by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
EU adopts package of sanctions in response to Russian recognition of the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine and sending of troops into the region24/02/2022 14:33:00
The Council yesterday adopted on a package of measures to respond to the decision by the Russian Federation to proceed with the recognition of the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities, and the subsequent decision to send Russian troops into these areas.
European Battery Alliance moves ahead: new European Battery Academy launched to boost skills for fast-growing battery ecosystem in Europe24/02/2022 12:38:00
The Sixth High-Level Meeting of the European Battery Alliance yesterday took place in Brussels to discuss the progress in developing the battery value chain in Europe and to address the most pressing challenges on the way forward.
Press statement by President von der Leyen on the EU's response to the Russian aggression against Ukraine24/02/2022 11:33:00
Press statement given recently (22 February 2022) by President von der Leyen on the EU's response to the Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Statement by the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council on Russian aggression against Ukraine24/02/2022 10:38:00
Statement given recently (22 February 2022) by the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council on Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The European Investment Bank and Solas Capital join forces to invest in energy efficiency in buildings across the European Union23/02/2022 09:25:00
The Solas Sustainable Energy Fund ICAV, a new EU-focused fund targeting energy efficiency investments, has reached its first close with €140 million.
Council calls for greater emphasis on sustainability in international food standards22/02/2022 16:33:00
Farming ministers yesterday called for sustainability considerations to feature more prominently when it comes to setting food safety standards for international trade.
Press Statement by President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission and President Charles Michel of the European Council22/02/2022 15:25:00
Press Statement given yesterday by President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission and President Charles Michel of the European Council.
Council adopts €1.2 billion assistance to Ukraine22/02/2022 14:33:00
The EU will provide an emergency macro-financial assistance operation of €1.2 billion in the form of loans to foster stability in Ukraine. It intends to provide swift support in a situation of acute crisis and to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience.