Night Tube marks 10 years of keeping London moving after dark

Night Tube has helped more than 67 million people travel safely and affordably at night - enough to fill Wembley Stadium almost 750 times.

An integral part of London's success as a 24-hour-city, the Night Tube connects Londoners to the capital's rich and diverse cultural experiences and communities

Ten years after Mayor Sadiq Khan first launched the Night Tube, business groups laud its key role in supporting London's £139bn night-time economy and boosting safety

Transport for London (TfL) and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, are celebrating 10 years of the Night Tube powering London's vital £139bn night-time economy and keeping the capital moving around the clock.

Since the Mayor launched the inaugural service on 19 August 2016, the Night Tube and Night Overground* have carried more than 67 million customers – enough people to fill Wembley Stadium more than 744 times. This has supported jobs, businesses and cultural venues while improving connectivity across the capital and strengthening London's reputation as a vibrant 24-hour city.

The Night Tube has connected people to the diverse cultural experiences found across London's neighbourhoods, helping audiences discover venues, events and communities throughout the capital. It has also made London's cultural life more accessible to people from all backgrounds through affordable overnight travel.

More than 50,000 journeys were made on the first night of operation, demonstrating immediate demand for overnight Tube services. Since then, Night Tube and Night Overground services have become an integral part of London's success as a 24-hour city, helping people get to work, enjoy the capital's cultural and hospitality offer and travel home safely and conveniently.

Demand has grown steadily since the pandemic, with TfL seeing an average of more than 81,000 Night Tube journeys per night, with Saturday nights outperforming Friday nights most weekends. Night Tube also supports major events beyond the capital, with more than 170,000 Night Tube journeys estimated on the evening of 11 July – one of the highest on record outside of New Year's Eve – as England beat Norway in extra time in the Men's Fifa World Cup Quarter Final. This figure is more than double a standard Saturday evening for Night Tube services, showing the impact of late-night events on services.

Other events to have a significant impact on Night Tube ridership over recent years include Halloween falling on a Friday evening in 2025 with 123,000 estimated journeys, which is more than double compared to an average Friday evening. Outside of New Year's Eve, the busiest nights for Night Tube services are typically first weekend in December as London's and visitors enjoy the capital's festive season or events like late night major boxing matches and late-night dance festivals.

Night services are particularly important to London's night-time workforce. Around 1.3 million people work during the night in the capital across sectors including healthcare, hospitality, transport, culture and entertainment. By providing reliable overnight travel, Night Tube and Night Overground help thousands of Londoners get to and from work while supporting the businesses and venues that keep the city running around the clock.

The Night Tube has also made London more accessible after dark, cutting average journey times by around 20 minutes, with some journeys reduced by more than an hour. This has transformed access to music, theatre, clubs and restaurants, enabling people to spend more time enjoying everything the capital has to offer while giving businesses greater confidence to invest in London's evening and night-time economy.

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