National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Nine NCA arrests during major international operation targeting people smuggling
The National Crime Agency (NCA) has arrested nine people in the UK as it collaborated with international partners on INTERPOL's largest-ever operation targeting people smuggling and human trafficking.
Officers from the NCA's Joint International Crime Centre (JICC) National Extradition Unit made the arrests across Lancashire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and Kent.
An additional suspect was detained in Northern Ireland by the PSNI.
INTERPOL's National Central Bureau in Manchester, housed and managed by the NCA, helped identify three suspects residing in the UK.
They were arrested by NCA officers for people smuggling offences after 27 people, including 21 children, were intercepted in Tunisia attempting to travel to the UK.
A 32-year-old Syrian man, arrested in Nottingham and wanted by Romania, is accused of transporting migrants from Bulgaria to Romania, for onward travel to the Netherlands.
The other seven are wanted for people smuggling, human trafficking or modern slavery offences in France, Germany, Belgium and Romania.
Extradition proceedings for all nine suspects are ongoing.
An NCA international liaison officer was also deployed to the INTERPOL Operational Co-Ordination Unit in Skopje, North Macedonia, to facilitate the exchange of intelligence across the globe.
The action took place during a week-long intensification of INTERPOL's 'Operation Liberterra II' from 29 September to 4 October 2024.
At its 92nd General Assembly, hosted by the UK in Glasgow, INTERPOL today (6 November) announced preliminary results of its global operation.
Alongside the UK, a total of 116 countries and territories took part in the operation and 2,517 arrests were made worldwide.
NCA Deputy Director of International Rick Jones, said: "This INTERPOL operation is a prime example of our commitment to working closely and effectively with international partners to tackle people smuggling and human trafficking.
"We utilised a range of our specialist capabilities to gather and disseminate intelligence to law enforcement agencies across the world, and to enable our officers to identify, locate and detain offenders wanted overseas.
"As a result, nine individuals wanted in connection to serious offences have been removed from our communities and extradition proceedings are ongoing to ensure they face justice."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/nine-nca-arrests-during-major-international-operation-targeting-people-smuggling
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Operation Stovewood: Man jailed for raping and wounding vulnerable girl06/11/2024 16:20:00
A man who subjected a vulnerable young girl to years of sustained sexual abuse 17 years ago has been jailed for 12 years, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
8 convicted in France for small boat people smuggling following joint operation involving NCA06/11/2024 15:20:00
A man arrested by the National Crime Agency and extradited to France is among 18 people who have been convicted for people smuggling offences in a court in Lille.
Businessman who gave drug suppliers “professional customer service” is jailed04/11/2024 16:15:00
A businessman who used his specialist knowledge to help criminals produce thousands of dangerous illegal drugs has been jailed for 13 years, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Man jailed after drugs and gun seized04/11/2024 11:15:00
A man who hid a self-loading pistol and 13 kilos of cocaine in his wardrobe – along with drug dealing equipment – has been jailed.
Drugs couriers sentenced for Heathrow cannabis seizures04/11/2024 10:10:00
Three people have been jailed after more than 100 kilos of cannabis was smuggled into the UK via Heathrow Airport.
Operation Venetic: High-ranking leader of gang that shipped class A drugs between England and Scotland is convicted04/11/2024 09:10:00
A senior member of an organised crime group (OCG) that ran an industrial scale amphetamine lab in Scotland, and trafficked heroin and cocaine, has been convicted following his extradition by the National Crime Agency.
Man from Devon convicted of sexually assaulting young girl31/10/2024 11:10:00
A man from Exeter has been convicted of distributing videos of himself sexually assaulting a young girl online, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency.
Arrests following £5 million cannabis haul at Birmingham Airport29/10/2024 14:15:00
National Crime Agency investigators have arrested five men in Luton and London in connection with the seizure of more than half a tonne of cannabis at Birmingham Airport.