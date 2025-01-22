Nine ways in which £150m has been used to restore nature this Senedd term

With one in six species at risk of extinction in Wales, it has never been more important to restore and strengthen people’s connection to nature.

Yesterdayday, Huw Irranca-Davies, Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change has outlined the ways Welsh Government has spent more than £150m restoring nature this Senedd term.

Speaking in the Siambr, he said:

Restoring nature means restoring the places we live and enjoy. It provides green jobs, supports local and rural economies and underpins the economy in a whole range of sectors, including food production and tourism. That’s why, in this Senedd term alone we have invested over £150m to restore nature and improve access to nature on people’s doorstep. Restoring and connecting people with nature will also deliver future benefits – improving our resilience to climate change and strengthening our ability to manage the land and sea sustainably. The best legacy we can leave future generations is a recovering natural environment that can support them as it has us.