Nine ways in which £150m has been used to restore nature this Senedd term
With one in six species at risk of extinction in Wales, it has never been more important to restore and strengthen people’s connection to nature.
Yesterdayday, Huw Irranca-Davies, Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change has outlined the ways Welsh Government has spent more than £150m restoring nature this Senedd term.
Speaking in the Siambr, he said:
Restoring nature means restoring the places we live and enjoy.
It provides green jobs, supports local and rural economies and underpins the economy in a whole range of sectors, including food production and tourism.
That’s why, in this Senedd term alone we have invested over £150m to restore nature and improve access to nature on people’s doorstep.
Restoring and connecting people with nature will also deliver future benefits – improving our resilience to climate change and strengthening our ability to manage the land and sea sustainably.
The best legacy we can leave future generations is a recovering natural environment that can support them as it has us.
- Creating more places for people to enjoy
This Senedd term, the Welsh Government has created more than 4,000 green spaces, 790 community food growing sites, 670 community orchards and 80 therapeutic sensory gardens through Local Places for Nature
- More than £54m for Nature Networks
More than £54m has been invested in the Nature Networks Programme to improve protected sites and connect people to nature.
This includes funding places like the Bug Farm in St Davids and projects like Jinx the biosecurity dog, who has helped protect Wales’ globally important but endangered seabird population on islands such as Ramsay in Pembrokeshire.
- Expanding the National Forest
This now has more than 100 sites creating a network of well managed woodlands the length and breadth of Wales.
- £8m for Woodland Investment
The Woodland Investment Grant [Heritage Fund] and the Coetiroedd Bach schemes have created and improved woodlands across Wales, with more than £8m awarded to 56 projects including Dee Park in Flintshire and Llandegfedd in South Wales.
- Restoring our rivers
This Senedd term, NRW has been given an extra £40 million of funding to improve water quality and restore rivers through projects like Nant Dowlais.
- Helping habitats
The Habitat Wales Scheme has supported farmers to maintain and enhance habitat on their land. In 2024, £16m has been allocated with 341,794 ha under agreement. We have also offered farmers contracts to support the creation and restoration of over 300 km of hedgerows.
- Protecting peatlands
The National Peatland Action Programme has restored over 3,000 rugby pitches of peat restored reaching our target a year ahead of time. 1.6m tonnes of carbon has been safeguarded, and carbon emissions reduced by 8,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent of 5,700 car emissions. Peatland restoration also supports natural flood management and improves water quality.
- Saving seagrass
The National Seagrass Action Plan will see the recovery of 266 hectares of seagrass by 2030 from Pembrokeshire to Traeth Penial in Holyhead – the equivalent of 266 rugby pitches.
- Tackling marine litter
Wales is leading the way by becoming the first UK nation to introduce a recycling scheme for fishing gear. The end-of-life fishing gear scheme has collected 12 tonnes of gear, reducing plastic pollution in our seas and preventing wildlife from becoming trapped and entangled.
