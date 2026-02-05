Wales Office
Nine Welsh neighbourhoods to be revitalised with £180 million
Nine neighbourhoods at the heart of Welsh life have been named today (5 February) as the recipients of up to £20 million each in UK Government funding to restore pride in their area and open doors to new opportunities.
In September last year the UK Government announced that the Pride in Place Programme would see £180 million shared among nine local authorities over 10 years to target areas which can benefit most from a wide range of regeneration projects. For the first time, the communities within those areas where the money will be invested are now being revealed.
This money will empower local people to tackle the issues that are blighting their communities – whether that’s cleaning up graffiti, saving treasured community institutions or tackling anti-social behaviour.
On top of this every local authority in Wales will receive a share of £34.5 million of capital funding to improve their public spaces, including fixing broken bus shelters, reopening park toilets, more bins to help stop litter and revamping run-down leisure centres
The neighbourhoods to receive the funding of up to £20 million each are as follows.
- Blaenau Gwent: Sirhowy Valley
- Caerphilly: Bargoed, Aberbargoed and New Tredegar
- Cardiff: Ely & Caerau
- Carmarthenshire: Llanelli
- Conwy: Llandudno
- Neath Port Talbot: Upper Afan Valley
- Newport: Newport city centre
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: Rhondda Fach
- Swansea: High Street and Dyfatty
Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens will mark the announcement by visiting one of the areas allocated funding, Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent, to hear from members of the community on how the money could be spent.
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:
We are directly backing our communities with this significant investment. People living in these areas are in control of this funding and now have the support to make them even better places to live and work.
The UK Government focused on delivering jobs, prosperity and growth and the Pride in Place programme is a key part of us doing that. Working in partnership with Welsh Government we’re investing directly in Welsh communities to build stronger, thriving neighbourhoods.
Councillor John Morgan, Cabinet Member for Economy & Place at Blaenau Gwent Council said:
This is fantastic news for the Sirhowy Valley. The funding will make a real difference to our communities and fits in with our wider regeneration plans for the area.
The Blaenau Gwent Deal, our new way of working with communities, means we are listening to local people and businesses about their needs, so having a Neighbourhood Board involved in making decisions fully supports this.
Conwy Council Leader Julie Fallon said:
I am delighted that the UK Government has agreed Tudno and Mostyn wards in Llandudno will receive Pride in Place funding. This investment will make a lasting difference in this community, which is amongst some of the most deprived neighbourhoods in the country.
It will help to improve the places people live and work, and create new opportunities for residents who deserve to see meaningful change.
Neighbourhood Boards, made up of representatives from the local community, will now decide exactly what the investment will be spent on. These will now be established, with funding starting from April 2026.
Projects could include revitalising high streets and town centres, preserving local heritage, providing housing, creating jobs, boosting productivity and skills, improving health and well-being, creating new transport links, providing education and opportunity and improving safety and security.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nine-welsh-neighbourhoods-to-be-revitalised-with-180-million
Wales will see a significant boost to the number of neighbourhood police officers on its streets.
64 community projects across Wales are benefitting in a new boost for grassroots sport facilities by the UK Government.
A new offshore wind project off the coast of North Wales will help deliver growth and good jobs to the region Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens says.
A new offshore wind project off the coast of North Wales will help deliver growth and good jobs to the region Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has said.
The UK’s inaugural Town of Culture competition delivers community renewal for towns in Wales.
The UK’s inaugural Town of Culture competition delivers community renewal for towns in Wales.
Illegal working arrests and raids have reached their highest level after relentless activity by the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement teams.
67 people from Wales who have contributed to their community and country are celebrated in His Majesty The King’s New Years Honours List 2026 today.