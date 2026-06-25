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Nine23 Innovation Day 2026
techUK are delighted to be supporting Nine23’s Innovation Day on 22nd September at Bletchley Park, focused on Collaboration, Cyber Resilience, and UK Sovereign Infrastructure.
Bringing together senior leaders, technical experts, and industry partners, the event will feature thought leadership sessions from confirmed speakers including Jeremy Wimble, Senior Programme Manager for Defence at techUK, and more from the likes of Google, Arqit, BNS Cyber, Pulsant and Veriom. More speakers will be announced in due course.
Designed for professionals across UK Government, Defence, CNI, and Law Enforcement, the day will provide practical insight around today’s most pressing cyber and technology challenges, latest innovations and collaboration opportunities.
Attendance is limited, and all registrations are subject to review and confirmation.
Please use this tracking link for registrations, so I know who has registered through techUK channels.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/nine23-innovation-day-2026.html
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