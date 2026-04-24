Northern Ireland Office
|Printable version
NIO Launches Engagement for Change Fund to Empower Community and Voluntary Sector
The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) has today, Friday 24 April, launched the Engagement for Change Fund
This is a three-year, £100,000 initiative designed to significantly bolster the capacity of the community and voluntary sector across Northern Ireland.
The Fund directly supports the sector’s vital role by providing targeted leadership and advocacy development, enabling organisations to more effectively champion their crucial work and the communities they serve.
It acknowledges the profound and diverse expertise the voluntary sector has cultivated through decades of on-the-ground experience and successful intervention delivery.
Driving Policy Influence and Inclusive Democracy
The primary objective of the Engagement for Change Fund is to foster a more resilient and inclusive democracy. By enhancing the sector’s ability to influence and inform policy-makers, the Fund will secure a stronger voice for civil society at the strategic Governmental level.
A key pillar of this initiative is dedicated to increasing the representation of women in the public forum. The programme will focus on upskilling and empowering women to confidently and effectively engage with strategic Government policy-making processes, with a clear mandate to achieve a demonstrable, measurable increase in their visibility and participation in public debate.
Delivery and Application Details
The total £100,000 funding will be allocated to a single delivery organisation over the three-year period. The successful organisation will be required to execute a comprehensive development programme structured around six core areas of support, including strategic communication and advocacy training, navigating the complex policy landscape, and advanced media and digital engagement skills.
Application guidance, forms, and budget/delivery templates are available below.
To apply, you must submit an application form, budget/delivery plan template (as provided below) and organisation accounts to community.projects@nio.gov.uk by 5pm Friday 22 May 2026.
Applications submitted after this deadline will not be accepted.
Application Guidance: Engagement for Change (PDF, 317 KB, 12 pages)
Engagement for Change Fund Application Form (MS Word Document, 465 KB)
Engagement for Change Fund Budget & Programme Plan Tool (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 186 KB)
EXAMPLE Engagement for Change Fund Budget & Programme Plan Tool (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 192 KB)
Engagement for Change Fund FAQs (PDF, 273 KB, 8 pages)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nio-launches-engagement-for-change-fund-to-empower-community-and-voluntary-sector
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Office
Northern Ireland start-up boost with new £50 million defence growth deal23/04/2026 10:17:00
Defence tech start-ups and small businesses in Northern Ireland will benefit from a £50 million investment boost launched by the UK government yesterday, creating highly-skilled jobs and strengthening UK national security.
UK Government records relating to the Troubles published by the National Archives22/04/2026 12:05:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, has welcomed the publication today of approximately 1,000 Government records relating to the Northern Ireland Troubles by The National Archives
Connect Fund to award additional £1.5 million to community and voluntary groups17/04/2026 12:15:00
Northern Ireland community and voluntary organisations will be able to bid for an additional £1.5 million in grant funding.
Secretary of State announces the extension of NIO Lead Non-Executive Board Member01/04/2026 13:50:00
The Secretary of State has announced an extension to the term of Mr Leslie Philpott as the Lead Non-Executive Board Member for the Northern Ireland Office.
Minister’s Boston visit puts NI's tech sector in the spotlight26/03/2026 11:25:00
Minister Matthew Patrick visited Boston over St Patrick’s Day to champion NI's tech and innovation sector to US businesses, investors, and academic leaders.
Over £50 million to help families struggling with soaring heating oil costs17/03/2026 15:22:00
Families to benefit from over £50 million to help people pay for the rising cost of heating oil.
Secretary of State & Northern Ireland Minister to attend annual St. Patrick’s Day events in United States17/03/2026 09:15:00
The visits are an opportunity to underline the strong ties between Northern Ireland and the United States.
UK Government publishes Terms of Reference for Patrick Finucane Inquiry10/03/2026 16:15:00
The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, yesterday [09 March] announced the Terms of Reference for the Patrick Finucane Inquiry.