NIO minister pledges UK Government to support Health and Social Care Reform

Northern Ireland Office Minister Fleur Anderson has pledged the UK Government will support the NI Executive to reform and transform public services.

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State was speaking after attending the Accelerating Change conference hosted by the Department of Health in Belfast on Wednesday.

Minister Anderson paid tribute to the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt for “bringing together expert voices on health reform into one room.”

She said: “The conference highlighted the need to accelerate change in the health service and this is something the UK Government is keen to support.

“I understand the scale of the challenge facing the health service across the UK and particularly in Northern Ireland.

“This Government’s five missions provide ambitious, measurable and long-term objectives to tackle shared public service challenges, which exist right across the UK.

“We want to support the NI Executive and the Department of Health to transform the health service to provide better outcomes for local people.”