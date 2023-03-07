WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Nitrous oxide ‘no laughing matter’ in communities – LGA on Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs report into nitrous oxide
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on the publication of a review into the harm of nitrous oxide by the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs
“The problems caused by nitrous oxide in our local communities are no laughing matter.
“Councils are concerned that not only does it lead to a plague of anti-social behaviour but there is growing evidence that it can cause serious health problems for those who use it.
“Working with the police, councils have taken steps in their local areas to try and tackle this issue with the limited powers they currently have.
“As this report recommends, the Government should now take steps to close loopholes that can allow people to buy nitrous oxide for recreational purposes as well as clamping down the volume of what people can buy and the online sale of the substance.
“Councils want to work with the Government to make sure these new regulations can be as successful as possible.”
