No case to answer for Staffordshire Police over restraint before man’s death in hospital

Following a referral from Staffordshire Police we investigated the contact officers had with Joshua Ball prior to his death in hospital on 28 May 2018.

We looked at the actions and decisions of officers who were called to several reported incidents in Packmoor, Stoke-on-Trent, that day.

Three officers involved in restraining Mr Ball were investigated for potential misconduct but we found no case to answer for any of them, concluding that their use of force was necessary, reasonable and proportionate. However it was agreed with the force that one constable should receive refresher training to improve understanding and recognition of the symptoms of acute behavioural disorder, which Mr Ball was displaying.

IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: “Our sympathies remain with Joshua Ball’s family and all those affected by his tragic and untimely death.

“Our investigation highlighted ambiguity in Staffordshire Police policy concerning spit hood application in circumstances where someone is bleeding. After we raised this with the force the policy was revised to provide more clarity to officers around its use.”

Following the conclusion of our investigation in July 2019 our report and findings were shared with Mr Ball’s family, Staffordshire Police, and HM Coroner to assist the inquest.