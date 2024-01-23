Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
No change to the listed events regime in Wales, says UK Government
In its report published in October, the Committee called for the Six Nations rugby tournament to be included in Group A of the Listed Events Regime. The UK Government has explained that listing an event in Group A or B does not guarantee that it will be available free-to-air, and rejects the Committee’s calls to undertake a review of the lists. It also sets out that under the Media Bill, S4C will meet criteria for the first time to have greater ability to purchase the rights to show live coverage of listed events.
- Read the Government Response (HTML)
- Read the Government Response (PDF)
- Inquiry: Broadcasting in Wales
- Welsh Affairs Committee
From working with the Welsh Government and Ofcom to support community radio stations catering for Welsh language speakers, to funding production hubs across the UK, the Committee welcomes the UK Government’s overall support for Welsh broadcasting. This is likely to be further cemented in the Media Bill, currently passing through Parliament, and the Committee will continue to monitor its progress.
The Committee welcomes the UK Government’s commitment to ensure its review of the licence fee will fully take into account Welsh language broadcasting. As made clear in its report, Welsh language content has a major role reflecting and shaping modern Welsh identity. The Committee is reassured that the Government recognises the difficulties for public service broadcasters to negotiate with large global players to ensure their content is given appropriate prominence. Therefore, the Committee welcomes Government moves to introduce a new online prominence framework to ensure public service broadcasting content is given protected prominence across major television platforms.
A letter from the Welsh Government in response to the Committee’s report has also been published yesterday. Within the letter, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism Dawn Bowden AS/MS pays tribute to the success of the Welsh screen sector, reflecting on BBC Cymru’s view that 2023 was the ‘year of Welsh drama’.
Chair's comment
Welsh Affairs Committee Chair, Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP, said:
“Welsh broadcasting is a major success, and can attract international partners to invest and produce high quality programming that can be enjoyed by international audiences. But as our Committee made clear in October, broadcasting in Wales can be even better, including the protection and provision of more Welsh language content and securing major sporting events free-to-air.
“While it is of course disappointing that the UK Government does not feel it necessary to amend the listed events to include the Six Nations, the general support it is offering to the Welsh broadcasting sector is warmly welcomed. Its response, published today, outlines a number of initiatives and policies that continue to support broadcasting in Wales, some of which are underpinned by the Media Bill. Our Committee will continue to monitor the passage of the Media Bill through Parliament.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/162/welsh-affairs-committee/news/199531/no-change-to-the-listed-events-regime-in-wales-says-uk-government/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Committees publish plans for future scrutiny of strategic export controls23/01/2024 14:25:00
A joint report outlining plans for future parliamentary scrutiny of strategic export controls has been published by the Business and Trade, Foreign Affairs and International Development Committees.
Flood resilience eroded by poorly maintained defences with Government in the dark on progress18/01/2024 16:10:00
Number of protected properties could continue to dwindle from current levels of at least 40% fewer than planned
Government accepts calls to publish more information, more quickly, on the experience of civil servants18/01/2024 15:10:00
Rwanda treaty should not be ratified until its safeguards have been implemented, says Lords committee18/01/2024 11:10:00
The International Agreements Committee believes that significant legal and practical steps need to be taken before the safeguards provided in the Rwanda Treaty can be fully implemented.
UK ‘steadfast in its support for Gibraltar’, Government says17/01/2024 15:10:00
The Government has said it remains “steadfast in its support for Gibraltar”, in its response to a report from the European Scrutiny Committee.
The lungs of the world are collapsing at an alarming rate: EAC urges Government to act with urgency to tackle global deforestation04/01/2024 11:15:00
UK consumption is unsustainable, with the nation’s appetite for commodities including soy, cocoa, palm oil, beef and leather putting enormous pressure on forests – the lungs of the world – the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) warns today.
UK should break licensing “impasse” and maximise the potential of bacteria-eating, life-saving viruses03/01/2024 10:20:00
In a major report today the Science, Innovation & Technology Committee calls for steps to develop the potential of bacteria-killing viruses - called bacteriophages or phages for short - that can provide an alternative to antibiotics that are attracting growing resistance.
Following Committee calls, a Ministerial group for the Arctic will be established to discuss and coordinate priorities in the region28/12/2023 13:15:00
In its report, the Committee raised concern that Arctic matters were not being met with enthusiasm at the heart of Government. Ministers from four Government departments oversee aspects of Arctic policy, and at the time of evidence gathering, were yet to meet to discuss priorities in the region.
Better use of community sentences would help cut crime and ease pressure on prisons28/12/2023 12:15:00
The Justice and Home Affairs Committee publishes its report Cutting crime: better community sentences. The report examines the effectiveness of community orders at reducing reoffending and looks at best practices in the delivery of community sentences, as well as exploring some of the challenges that the Probation Service is facing.