WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
"No child should be exposed to second hand smoke" - LGA responds to new measures on smoking and vaping
Responding to the announcement from DHSC of the consultation into new measures to address smoking and vaping in some public places, Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said: “No child should be exposed to second-hand smoke or vapour clouds when using public spaces designed for their health, education, and play.
“These measures are a proportionate step to safeguard the wellbeing of children, pregnant women and medically vulnerable people. Clear national rules will help provide consistency for the public and for local enforcement teams, whose primary aim is to educate and support compliance, rather than penalise.
"Creating a smokefree generation will only be achieved through sustained prevention, legislation and a shared commitment across government, local government, health services, and communities. But local government needs to be fully recompensed for potential enforcement activities that will be required to enforce these measures.
“Councils look forward to working with government to shape practical, workable measures that keep our public spaces healthy for everyone.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Health leaders welcome government’s acceptance of Pay Review Bodies' recommendations for NHS Agenda for Change staff16/02/2026 10:05:00
Rory Deighton responds to government’s acceptance of Pay Review Bodies' recommendations for NHS Agenda for Change staff
Inside RoSPA’s new OSH Skills Commission launch at the House of Lords13/02/2026 11:15:00
Future‑proofing safety
Citizens Advice responds to stronger protections announced by the FCA on Buy Now Pay Later13/02/2026 10:15:00
Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to the announcement by the Financial Conduct Authority that Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) borrowers will benefit from stronger protections from 15 July 2026, following the Government’s decision to bring the sector FCA’s regulation
NHS Confederation - NHS waiting lists fall but patients facing record waits in A&Es13/02/2026 09:15:00
The surge in patients waiting more than 12 hours in emergency departments to record levels is very concerning.
CBI responds to latest GDP data for Q4 202512/02/2026 16:05:00
CBI has responded to latest GDP data for Q4 2025.
Bank of England must “go further and faster” with rate cuts to help boost living standards – TUC12/02/2026 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has commented on ONS figures showing 0.1% GDP growth in the three months to December 2025, and 0.1% GDP growth in December 2025.
UK Space Agency offers young people launchpad to space career with new internship programme11/02/2026 12:15:00
The UK Space Agency is launching Skills for Space, a new internship programme offering 50 paid placements across the UK space sector to give young people hands-on experience and industry exposure.
The CBI and BAB announce partnership to enhance UK-US trade and investment10/02/2026 16:05:00
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and BritishAmerican Business (BAB) have agreed a new Partnership aimed at promoting the UK-US relationship and securing opportunities for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.