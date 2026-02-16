Responding to the announcement from DHSC of the consultation into new measures to address smoking and vaping in some public places, Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor MBE, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said: “No child should be exposed to second-hand smoke or vapour clouds when using public spaces designed for their health, education, and play.

“These measures are a proportionate step to safeguard the wellbeing of children, pregnant women and medically vulnerable people. Clear national rules will help provide consistency for the public and for local enforcement teams, whose primary aim is to educate and support compliance, rather than penalise.

"Creating a smokefree generation will only be achieved through sustained prevention, legislation and a shared commitment across government, local government, health services, and communities. But local government needs to be fully recompensed for potential enforcement activities that will be required to enforce these measures.

“Councils look forward to working with government to shape practical, workable measures that keep our public spaces healthy for everyone.”