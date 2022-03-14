Homeless Link
|Printable version
No Homeless Veterans Campaign: survey responses needed
Homeless Link is working to deliver the second stage of the No Homeless Veterans campaign alongside the National Housing Federation.
Ahead of the launch of stage two of the campaign, accommodation providers are being asked to complete a survey to help understand the level of knowledge that they have in relation to meeting the housing needs of veterans.
It also looks to understand how well accommodation providers currently identify veterans amongst the clients they work with. Specifically, the survey is aimed at accommodation managers. Regardless of the extent to which you knowingly work with veterans at present, it would be really helpful if you could fill in the survey ahead of the deadline on 5 April.
While the first phase of the campaign targeted local authorities and housing departments, the second phase is focused on joining up the work of different organisations to ensure support for veterans is comprehensive. It also aims to make up ground lost in this area as a result of the pandemic. The work of accommodation providers is a vital piece of this puzzle. By filling in the survey, you will help inform the direction of this work and contribute to an overall picture of where the housing sector is at present.
No Homeless Veterans is being led by Stoll, the leading veterans housing provider, on behalf of Cobseo (The Confederation of Service Charities) housing cluster. The No Homeless Veterans Campaign stage two is funded by the Forces in Mind Trust. We will be keeping you updated on the progress of the campaign over the coming months.
If you have any questions about the No Homeless Veterans campaign, please get in touch with Sophie Price – sophie.price@homelesslink.org.uk
Original article link: https://www.homeless.org.uk/connect/blogs/2022/mar/11/no-homeless-veterans-campaign-survey-responses-needed
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Rough sleeping snapshot estimate shows progress, but challenges still ahead10/03/2022 11:10:00
Rough sleeping snapshot estimate shows progress, but challenges still ahead to ensure a continued decrease in the numbers of people sleeping rough in England.
What does International Women’s Day mean for women’s homelessness?08/03/2022 11:25:00
Ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March, Homeless Link and AVA come to together to ask the question — how can the homelessness sector support women?
Why LGBTQ+ people over 50 who experience homelessness need our focus too28/02/2022 13:38:00
Blog posted by: Harry Jefferson, Friday, 25 February 2022.
Homeless Link welcomes a 9% fall in people sleeping rough in England, but warns of tough year to come25/02/2022 11:10:00
The annual counts and estimates data for rough sleeping in England found that 2,440 people slept rough on any given night in 2021, a 9% fall when compared with 2020.
“There’s always a niggling feeling that someone will reject you.” How homelessness services can better engage young trans people15/02/2022 09:15:00
In the first of a new series shining a spotlight on Homeless Link’s members, we explore how two organisations are engaging young trans people who experience homelessness.
Would your organisation like to learn more about effective ways of working with women who experience homelessness?03/02/2022 10:05:00
Homeless Link’s Women’s Homelessness Project is launching a new free pilot aimed at supporting mixed-sex services to improve the way they engage and support women.
Homeless and isolated: Working with non-UK nationals who identify as LGBTQI+03/02/2022 09:05:00
To mark LGBTQI+ history month, CEO at Micro Rainbow Sebastian Rocca writes about why some LGBTQI+ non-UK nationals experience homeless and the best way to provide people with meaningful support.
Homeless Link responds to “encouraging” figures which show a fall in rough sleeping in London31/01/2022 15:20:00
New CHAIN rough sleeping figures for quarter 3 of 2021/22 show a 17% fall in people sleeping rough in the capital compared to same quarter in the previous year.