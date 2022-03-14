No Homeless Veterans Campaign: survey responses needed

Homeless Link is working to deliver the second stage of the No Homeless Veterans campaign alongside the National Housing Federation.

Ahead of the launch of stage two of the campaign, accommodation providers are being asked to complete a survey to help understand the level of knowledge that they have in relation to meeting the housing needs of veterans.

It also looks to understand how well accommodation providers currently identify veterans amongst the clients they work with. Specifically, the survey is aimed at accommodation managers. Regardless of the extent to which you knowingly work with veterans at present, it would be really helpful if you could fill in the survey ahead of the deadline on 5 April.

While the first phase of the campaign targeted local authorities and housing departments, the second phase is focused on joining up the work of different organisations to ensure support for veterans is comprehensive. It also aims to make up ground lost in this area as a result of the pandemic. The work of accommodation providers is a vital piece of this puzzle. By filling in the survey, you will help inform the direction of this work and contribute to an overall picture of where the housing sector is at present.

No Homeless Veterans is being led by Stoll, the leading veterans housing provider, on behalf of Cobseo (The Confederation of Service Charities) housing cluster. The No Homeless Veterans Campaign stage two is funded by the Forces in Mind Trust. We will be keeping you updated on the progress of the campaign over the coming months.

If you have any questions about the No Homeless Veterans campaign, please get in touch with Sophie Price – sophie.price@homelesslink.org.uk