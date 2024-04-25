‘No passport’ conviction quashed by Crown Court after CCRC referral

A conviction for failure to have an immigration document at an asylum interview has been quashed after being sent back to court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

The case involved Ms D, who entered the UK at Heathrow Airport in March 2021. She immediately claimed asylum but didn’t have a passport with her.

She told the UK Border Agency that she fled Iran in fear of political persecution.

Ms D applied to the CCRC in July 2021, and it was referred to the Crown Court as it was decided she had a reasonable excuse for not having a passport with her when arriving at Heathrow airport.

The Crown Court quashed the conviction on 19 April 2024, and it was referred by the CCRC on 5 March 2024.

Notes to Editors:

The CCRC has anonymised this press release on the basis that there are safeguarding concerns in respect of Ms D.

