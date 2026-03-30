No place for abuse and intimidation at May elections

Ahead of the May elections, the Electoral Commission is calling for campaigners, parties and voters to debate respectfully.

Candidates at elections have been subject to unacceptable abuse while campaigning in recent years. The Commission’s most recent candidate research found that 61% of respondents, who were candidates at the 2025 local elections in England, experienced harassment or security threats during the campaign. Well-run elections require candidates to engage freely with voters without fear for their safety. Yet almost three quarters (71%) of respondents said they avoided some campaign activity because of fear of abuse, directly undermining the choices available to voters.

As the election approaches, the Commission is working with the police to tackle electoral abuse and intimidation, encouraging all forces to treat allegations seriously and consistently. Candidates will be directed to Government guidance about how they can improve their security and when to contact the police. The Commission is also supporting electoral administrators to ensure the safe and effective delivery of the elections, including through providing guidance on their powers at polling stations and the count, so everyone can participate freely and without intimidation.

The Commission has published a set of principles to guide campaigning at the May elections, with a focus on maintaining respect, safety and honesty during robust debate. Created in response to recommendations made by the Speaker’s Conference on the security of MPs, candidates and elections, the principles build on common themes across parties’ existing codes of conduct, and aim to put in place a common, minimum standard of behaviour, to make sure that campaigners feel supported and protected. Education also plays a critical role in tackling abuse by preparing young people to participate in democracy. The Commission is developing democratic education materials and resources for teachers and young people, that build confidence in respectful debate, improve media literacy, and build understanding of the role of politicians.

The Commission has recommended social media companies tackle online abuse, with standardised, rapid-response protocols to remove abusive content and identify perpetrators. It argues this would safeguard individuals and their families, as well as protect the health of UK democracy.

Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, said:

“The abuse and intimidation of candidates, elected officials and electoral workers comes at a great personal cost and is damaging our democracy. “Our research shows that women and ethnic minority candidates face the most severe levels of abuse. Too many are forced to change how they campaign or are stepping back altogether because they fear for their safety. “This is not an inevitable part of political life. But tackling it requires everyone to play their part - government, police, regulators, political parties and social media companies alike to protect those involved in our elections. And all those involved on the ground from candidates to volunteers. “We’ve made recommendations for social media companies to strengthen their response to abusive content, and set out new principles for campaigning, that seek to help candidates take part in elections safely and respectfully. “No one should be deterred from standing for election or speaking to voters."

Olivia Field, Chief Executive of The Jo Cox Foundation, said:

"One of the biggest threats to the functioning of our democracy is violence, abuse and harassment towards those who serve in public life and their families. Too many candidates and elected representatives no longer feel safe to participate fully in politics, and some are choosing not to stand at all. “Through our cross-party Jo Cox Civility Commission, we are calling on political parties to enforce codes of conduct, candidates to commit to respectful campaigning and on the police to continue strengthening their support. “No one should have to risk their safety to take part in democracy. Respectful politics is what makes robust debate and greater diversity possible, reflecting Jo Cox’s belief that “we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.””

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams, National Police Chiefs’ Council, Head of the National Police Coordination Centre, said:

“We will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of candidates or their supporters, whether in person or online. “Police forces up and down the country will be working hard to detect and prevent crime, ensuring the democratic process is free from interference. “A network of trained officers has been established to offer bespoke support and guidance to candidates. This will help minimise risk while campaigning and provide guidance on any online and social media concerns. “A national operation has also been stood up to ensure forces are aligned and able to share the most up to date intelligence. “It is vital our elections are not undermined by criminality and we will work with our partners to make sure we can respond to any incidents robustly and effectively.”

Notes to Editors

About The Jo Cox Foundation

The Jo Cox Foundation makes meaningful change on issues that the late Jo Cox MP was passionate about. The charity works in three areas: nurturing stronger communities, championing respect in politics and advocating for a fairer world. Underpinning this work is the understanding that we have more in common than that which divides us. Jo Cox was murdered on 16 June 2016 in the place she loved – Batley and Spen – doing the work she loved, as an MP on behalf of her constituents.

Run by The Jo Cox Foundation, the Jo Cox Civility Commission (Opens in new window) advocates for the implementation of recommendations to address the problem of violence, abuse and intimidation of elected representatives across the UK. The first Call to Action report launched in January 2024 and in February 2026, the Foundation launched the Renewed Call to Action for the Devolved Nations, focussing on the experiences of members of the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Senedd and the Northern Ireland Assembly, and those in local government.