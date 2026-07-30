National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
No Second Chances: Ombudsman calls on councils and care homes to improve end of life care
Many of us will face the moment when someone we love needs end of life care – whether in a care home, at home with support, or in a council-funded placement. How that care is delivered does not just affect the person who is dying: it shapes how their family grieves, and how they remember those final days, for years to come.
Mistakes made at the end of a loved one’s life cannot be corrected. But unlike almost any other public service failure, there is one chance to get it right, and the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) is today calling on councils and care providers to take that opportunity, every time.
The report, No Second Chances: What Complaints Teach Us About End of Life Care, sets out the most common failures seen in the complaints it receives: poor communication with families, inadequate care plans, services not working together, insensitive handling of death notifications, difficulties around visiting, and unfair charges after death.
Real cases drawn from the ombudsman’s work illustrate the human cost of these failings - families not called in time to say goodbye, a daughter learning of her mother's death before anyone offered condolences, and a woman who discovered her cousin had died over a year earlier, her grave unmarked and overgrown.
The report sets out what families have a right to expect: to be kept informed as a loved one's condition changes; to be treated with warmth and honesty; to have the person they love cared for as an individual, with their own wishes and preferences respected. And when the worst happens, to receive the news with the sensitivity and compassion it deserves.
These things do not require significant extra resources or investment. They simply need more compassion and a human touch. These are acts of basic humanity, and they shape how families grieve for years to come.
Amerdeep Clarke, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
"Most of us will face the death of someone we love. How that experience unfolds – whether we feel informed, included and treated with kindness, or left confused and shut out – becomes part of how we remember that person and how we grieve them. Those memories do not fade.
"We know that the people working in care homes and councils want to do their best for the people they look after. This report is for them. It is a practical guide to help them ask honestly: could every family we work with look back on this time with as much comfort as possible?
"The changes we are asking for do not require significant new investment. They require compassion, good planning, and a genuine commitment to treating every dying person as a human being with people who love them. There is only one chance to get this right. We want to help the sector take it."
The report includes practical guidance and self-review questions for councils and care providers on end of life care.
The Ombudsman also has a free toolkit, to help care providers strengthen their complaints handling more generally. The toolkit can be downloaded from asctoolkit.lgo.org.uk.
Downloads
FOCUS REPORT – No Second chances (3.8MB)
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Ombudsman responds to Prime Minister's speech and Casey Commission Announcement30/07/2026 11:15:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has welcomed PM Andy Burnham's announcement about the need for adult social care reform.
Ombudsman’s investigation triggers coroner’s inquest into young father’s death15/07/2026 09:15:00
A family is a step closer to getting answers to why Karl Lee, a father from Nottingham, died while in hospital, after an Ombudsman investigation compelled a coroner to carry out an inquest into his death.
Gaps in NHS dentistry and confusion about care left patients in unnecessary pain09/07/2026 14:15:00
Gaps in NHS dental services and confusion over responsibility of care left patients in pain and without appropriate treatment, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has found.
NHS reforms must support focus on compassionate communication for end of life patients08/07/2026 10:25:00
Patients nearing end of life are being failed by poor, unclear communication that compromises care and compounds grief, according to a new report by England’s Health Ombudsman.
Armed Forces Covenant must be more than words, says Ombudsman during Armed Forces Week26/06/2026 10:20:00
During Armed Forces Week the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman is urging councils across England to ensure they are genuinely meeting their legal duties to military families - after finding that Shropshire Council left an armed forces child without specialist education support for five months.
Disabled teenager left without vital medical equipment after council housing failures, Ombudsman finds19/06/2026 11:25:00
A disabled teenager was left unable to use their wheelchair or access essential medical equipment following major surgery, because of avoidable failures by a London council, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Communication failures led to wrong treatment that left five-year-old girl traumatised08/06/2026 14:15:00
Effective communication is a critical tool in preventing harm. This has been highlighted in a case where a child was left bleeding and in severe pain after being wrongly prescribed a vaginal pessary following an appointment with a physician associate (PA).
Grandmother died after Trust failed to diagnose and treat her blocked bowel02/06/2026 16:15:00
A 76-year-old woman died after doctors missed repeated warning signs of a bowel obstruction and she was unable to communicate her intensifying stomach pain to medical staff because the Trust failed to provide an interpreter.
Council left domestic abuse survivor and child without a home by ignoring its own legal duties21/05/2026 16:15:00
South Gloucestershire Council turned away a domestic abuse survivor and her young children when they urgently needed help, after fundamentally misapplying the law designed to protect victims, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.