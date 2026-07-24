10 Downing Street
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No10 North open for business as the Government’s new situation room for making Britain better
Andy Burnham yesterday became the first Prime Minister to work from No10 North as he declares the days of power being hoarded in SW1 are over.
- Burnham threw open the doors to No10 North yesterday, marking a new era of power flowing out of Whitehall and into every postcode
- PM revives the National Economic Council in Manchester, bringing ministers and regional mayors around the table to drive devolution from week one
- Comes as PM gives families and business owners breathing space with VAT off electricity bills, £2 bus fare cap restored, and a 20% business rates cut for pubs, clubs and music venues
Andy Burnham has become the first Prime Minister to work from No10 North as he declared the days of power being hoarded in SW1 are over.
Operating from Heron House in Manchester’s city centre, No10 North will be the government’s new situation room for growth. It brings the levers of local economic growth and devolution together under one roof for the first time.
The Prime Minister is expected to work from No10 North each week so that decisions about the country’s economic future will no longer exclusively be made in Westminster. Other ministers will also work from No10 North on a regular basis, underlining this Government’s determination to do things differently.
The Prime Minister will chair the first meeting of the revived National Economic Council at No10 North on Friday, bringing together senior ministers and regional mayors to put devolution at the centre of the Government’s mission to make Britian better.
The National Economic Council was first established in 2008 to provide a national response to an economic emergency. Its revival reflects the Prime Minister’s belief that delivering economic growth now requires the same level of urgency, focus and collective action, bringing together other government departments and local leaders.
Regional mayors will be invited to sit around the table, cementing devolution at the centre of economic decision-making and backing the Prime Minister’s pledge to rewire Britain so that decisions are taken with local leaders, not just for them.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:
“For 40 years, power and resources have been sucked into the centre, and too many communities have felt forgotten, without the attention and investment they deserve.
“No 10 North will change that by putting more power into every postcode across the entire country.
“It will be the situation room for making Britain better – the place we use to get power out of Westminster, into the hands of people at a local level, so that they can turn things around.
“The days of Whitehall resisting devolution are over, for good.”
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/no10-north-open-for-business-as-the-governments-new-situation-room-for-making-britain-better
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