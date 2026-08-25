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No10 North: putting digital capability at the heart of devolution
What the No10 North announcement means for local public services, digital capability and the supplier community
The government has marked the first month of No10 North by announcing on 21 August 2026 that Whitehall officials will be seconded into mayoral authorities.
This is a significant signal of intent on devolution. By placing central government capacity directly alongside mayors, No10 North is seeking to move from policy ambition to delivery capability with local leaders able to request the skills they need and each mayoral authority expected to receive between five and ten civil servants for six to nine months in the initial pilot, beginning this autumn.
The package also includes:
- Government Digital Service (GDS) will be leading a Digital Devolution programme to unlock government data and build AI, digital and data capability in mayoral authorities. This will include creating a common data-sharing model between Whitehall and mayoral authorities, expanding AI and data skills training, and helping local leaders use technology to improve public services and support economic growth.
- Expansion of the Future Leaders Scheme, a civil service programme to develop high potential individuals, to mayoral and local authority officials.
- A new Civil Service Fast Stream pilot in Yorkshire and Humber, providing more opportunities to build successful careers in regions outside London and creating a new pipeline of future leaders with experience working in local and central government.
The package responds to direct asks from mayors following the first meeting of the National Economic Council at the end of July, where local leaders called for stronger local capability, faster decision-making and a closer working relationship with central government to deliver on shared priorities.
techUK welcomes the focus on strengthening local capability and recognising digital, data and AI as core to successful devolution and helping to unlock good growth in every post code. To maximise impact, government should ensure the secondments are demand-led, outcome-focused and connected to a wider plan for local digital capability. For years, techUK has championed for data and digital to be better integrated within devolution packages. If implemented well, this could help places design better services, make faster evidence-led decisions and create a stronger local market for the digital tools, data infrastructure and implementation support needed to deliver reform.
Local public services are entering a period of profound change: devolution, local government reorganisation, fiscal pressure and rising citizen expectations are all converging. The announcement recognises that powers alone are not enough. Places need the people, data, technology and delivery capacity to turn new responsibilities into better outcomes.
Embedding Whitehall expertise in mayoral offices could help unblock long-standing delivery challenges, particularly where national policy, funding rules, data access and local implementation need to align. However, to truly rewire the state we need to build on this collaborative model and ensure that industry and communities have a role to play. There is also a role for industry in helping government design the Digital Devolution programme around real local needs. This should include early engagement with suppliers, local public service leaders, data specialists and communities to ensure the programme supports outcomes, value for money and public trust.
techUK looks forward to supporting national and local government deliver on its ambition. Working together around shared missions and outcomes.
Georgina Maratheftis Associate Director, Local Public Services, techUK
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/no10-north-putting-digital-capability-at-the-heart-of-devolution.html
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