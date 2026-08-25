No10 North: putting digital capability at the heart of devolution

techUK welcomes the focus on strengthening local capability and recognising digital, data and AI as core to successful devolution and helping to unlock good growth in every post code. To maximise impact, government should ensure the secondments are demand-led, outcome-focused and connected to a wider plan for local digital capability. For years, techUK has championed for data and digital to be better integrated within devolution packages. If implemented well, this could help places design better services, make faster evidence-led decisions and create a stronger local market for the digital tools, data infrastructure and implementation support needed to deliver reform.

Local public services are entering a period of profound change: devolution, local government reorganisation, fiscal pressure and rising citizen expectations are all converging. The announcement recognises that powers alone are not enough. Places need the people, data, technology and delivery capacity to turn new responsibilities into better outcomes.

Embedding Whitehall expertise in mayoral offices could help unblock long-standing delivery challenges, particularly where national policy, funding rules, data access and local implementation need to align. However, to truly rewire the state we need to build on this collaborative model and ensure that industry and communities have a role to play. There is also a role for industry in helping government design the Digital Devolution programme around real local needs. This should include early engagement with suppliers, local public service leaders, data specialists and communities to ensure the programme supports outcomes, value for money and public trust.

techUK looks forward to supporting national and local government deliver on its ambition. Working together around shared missions and outcomes.