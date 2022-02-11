10 Downing Street
|Printable version
No10 team bolstered to deliver the people's priorities
The Cabinet Secretary, with the approval of the Prime Minister, has announced the immediate appointment of Samantha Jones as interim Permanent Secretary.
Action to accelerate the defining mission of the Prime Minister to level up the country yesterday took a step forward, with the appointment of a new Permanent Secretary and Chief Operating Officer to improve the Number 10 operation.
The Cabinet Secretary, with the approval of the Prime Minister, has announced the immediate appointment of Samantha Jones as interim Permanent Secretary.
Currently the Prime Minister’s Expert Advisor on NHS Transformation and Social Care, Samantha will bring considerable management experience, including over 15 years leading organisations in both the public and private sector. This includes senior leadership experience as Chief Executive of West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust and Epsom and St Helier NHS Trust.
In line with plans to create a new Office of the Prime Minister she will be the first Chief Operating Officer for Downing Street, reviewing structures and operations in No 10 before a competition is launched to appoint the position permanently.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday said:
I promised to make changes to my senior team so that we can get on with better delivering for the British people.
That is what we are now doing by bringing in the very best skills and management experience with a clear vision to unite and level up our country.
The Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, yesterday said:
I am delighted Samantha has agreed to take on this critical role. Samantha has the blend of skills and experience needed to take on the job.
Samantha’s experience of leading and managing transformation in the public and private sectors will be invaluable as we overhaul the structures which support the Prime Minister and Cabinet.
Samantha Jones yesterday said:
I am pleased to have been asked by the Prime Minister to take up the role of Permanent Secretary in No 10. I look forward to establishing an Office for the Prime Minister that provides him with the professional operation to deliver his agenda.
Samantha joins new Chief of Staff, Steve Barclay MP, Director of Communications, Guto Harri, and Head of the Policy Unit, Andrew Griffith, to drive forward the Prime Minister’s agenda, improve the No10 operation, strengthen Cabinet Government and build on the already vital connection between No10 and Parliament.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/no10-team-bolstered-to-deliver-the-peoples-priorities
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki: 10 February 202210/02/2022 16:43:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
PM meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: 10 February 202210/02/2022 15:38:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the alliance’s response to Russian belligerence on Ukraine’s border.
PM statement at NATO press conference: 10 February 202210/02/2022 14:10:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a statement at the NATO press conference.
PM offers support to European allies facing Russian aggression10/02/2022 13:20:00
The Prime Minister will fly to Brussels and Warsaw today as he calls on international partners to demonstrate their solidarity with NATO allies who bear the brunt of Russian aggression.
Readout of the first meeting of the Prime Minister’s new Business Council: 8 February 202109/02/2022 11:10:00
The first meeting of the Prime Minister’s new Business Council took place yesterday.
Prime Minister sets out new team to help deliver on the people's priorities07/02/2022 13:20:00
The Prime Minister recently (05 February 2022) continued the overhaul of his senior team as he improves the No 10 operation and delivers the change necessary to get on with the job.
PM statement at Ukraine press conference: 1 February 202203/02/2022 14:10:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently (01 February 2022) made a statement at a joint press conference with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine.