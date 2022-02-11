No10 team bolstered to deliver the people's priorities

The Cabinet Secretary, with the approval of the Prime Minister, has announced the immediate appointment of Samantha Jones as interim Permanent Secretary.

Action to accelerate the defining mission of the Prime Minister to level up the country yesterday took a step forward, with the appointment of a new Permanent Secretary and Chief Operating Officer to improve the Number 10 operation.

Currently the Prime Minister’s Expert Advisor on NHS Transformation and Social Care, Samantha will bring considerable management experience, including over 15 years leading organisations in both the public and private sector. This includes senior leadership experience as Chief Executive of West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust and Epsom and St Helier NHS Trust.

In line with plans to create a new Office of the Prime Minister she will be the first Chief Operating Officer for Downing Street, reviewing structures and operations in No 10 before a competition is launched to appoint the position permanently.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday said:

I promised to make changes to my senior team so that we can get on with better delivering for the British people. That is what we are now doing by bringing in the very best skills and management experience with a clear vision to unite and level up our country.

The Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, yesterday said:

I am delighted Samantha has agreed to take on this critical role. Samantha has the blend of skills and experience needed to take on the job. Samantha’s experience of leading and managing transformation in the public and private sectors will be invaluable as we overhaul the structures which support the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Samantha Jones yesterday said:

I am pleased to have been asked by the Prime Minister to take up the role of Permanent Secretary in No 10. I look forward to establishing an Office for the Prime Minister that provides him with the professional operation to deliver his agenda.

Samantha joins new Chief of Staff, Steve Barclay MP, Director of Communications, Guto Harri, and Head of the Policy Unit, Andrew Griffith, to drive forward the Prime Minister’s agenda, improve the No10 operation, strengthen Cabinet Government and build on the already vital connection between No10 and Parliament.