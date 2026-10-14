Noise and vibration: HSE warns employers not to wait until the damage is done

New campaign highlights how employers can prevent permanent hearing loss, tinnitus and hand-arm vibration syndrome through effective workplace action.

Around 15,000 workers develop hearing problems caused or made worse by work every year, with an estimated one in five exposed to harmful noise levels.

HSE launches a new campaign during Bone and Joint Health Week, building on its work to reduce HAVS, including the Prevention Programme’s HAVS Risk Reduction Pledge.

Campaign promotes a simple three-step approach – Assess. Control. Protect. – to help employers prevent permanent, life-changing ill health.

Around 15,000 workers develop hearing problems caused or made worse by work every year, while an estimated one in five workers is exposed to harmful levels of noise at work.

The effects can be permanent, with workers often unaware they are being harmed until symptoms begin to appear, by which time some damage may already be irreversible.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) yesterday launched a new campaign urging employers to assess workplace noise and vibration risks, reduce exposure and protect workers from preventable ill health.

Launched during Bone and Joint Health Week, and building on HSE’s wider work to reduce Hand-Arm Vibration Syndrome (HAVS), including the Prevention Programme’s HAVS Risk Reduction Pledge, the campaign highlights the importance of taking action before workers’ health is affected.

Noise and vibration are common workplace hazards across sectors including construction, manufacturing, agriculture, utilities, waste management, engineering, maintenance and entertainment and events. Exposure often comes from tools, machinery and equipment used every day.

Prolonged or excessive exposure to noise can cause permanent hearing loss and tinnitus. Hand-arm vibration can lead to HAVS and carpal tunnel syndrome, causing numbness, tingling, pain and reduced grip strength. These conditions can affect workers’ ability to do their jobs and carry out everyday activities, sometimes for the rest of their lives.

Hearing loss can make it difficult to follow conversations with family and friends, while tinnitus can cause persistent ringing or buzzing in the ears, affecting concentration and sleep. For those living with HAVS, everyday tasks such as fastening buttons, holding a cup or using tools can become difficult.

Chris Steel, Principal Specialist Inspector (Noise and Vibration), yesterday said:

“Noise and vibration-related ill health is preventable, but the consequences can last a lifetime. “Workers may not realise they’re being harmed until their hearing is affected, or they begin to experience pain, numbness or tingling in their hands and arms. “Employers shouldn’t wait for symptoms to appear. They need to identify where workers are at risk, reduce exposure and make sure the right controls are in place. “We’ve already seen organisations demonstrate their commitment to tackling vibration risks through the HAVS Risk Reduction Pledge. This campaign helps employers turn that commitment into practical action. “Taking action early can protect workers’ health and prevent conditions that can affect their lives for years to come.”

Employers have legal duties to assess and control workplace noise and vibration risks under the Control of Noise at Work Regulations 2005 and the Control of Vibration at Work Regulations 2005.

HSE’s campaign encourages employers to follow three simple steps:

Assess

Identify who may be exposed to noise and vibration, understand the risks and carry out suitable and sufficient risk assessments.

Control

Reduce exposure at source by choosing quieter or lower-vibration equipment, maintaining tools and machinery, introducing engineering controls and adopting safer ways of working.

Protect

Where risks remain, provide suitable hearing protection, arrange health surveillance where required, and give workers the information, instruction and training they need to protect themselves.

The campaign provides practical tools, guidance and resources to help employers assess workplace risks, put effective controls in place and prevent life-changing occupational ill health.

The campaign complements HSE’s Prevention Programme to reduce vibration-related ill health, including the HAVS Risk Reduction Pledge. The pledge encourages organisations to commit to reducing vibration-related ill health through effective risk management, worker involvement and long-term prevention. Employers can find out more and sign the pledge at https://www.councilforworkandhealth.org.uk/news/havs-risk-reduction-pledge-get-involved-and-sign-the-pledge/

For advice and practical resources, visit HSE’s Noise and Vibration campaign website.

Further information: