Nominations are open for Geovation’s inaugural Geospatial Innovation Awards
Geovation, Ordnance Survey’s (OS) award winning open innovation network hub, is launching a brand new awards ceremony for the geospatial industry.
The Geospatial Innovation Awards aim to celebrate innovators who use location data and technology to find solutions that tackle the climate crisis and encourage sustainable development for the future.
The geospatial industry is thriving and receives universal recognition for the critical role that trusted location data and services can play in tackling local and global challenges. From climate change and urbanisation to growing economies through innovation and start-ups. These awards are a chance to shine a light on this amazing work.
The awards, which take place in London on 15 June 2023, are comprised of five award categories and are based around achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The five awards available are:
Places for the future
Solutions that help build smart cities and communities, provide citizens with affordable clean energy, and develop resilient infrastructure for sustainable development and innovation.
What will our smart cities of the future be like?
Land, sea and air
From developing solutions that combat climate change, to ideas that help us conserve oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development, as well as protecting and restoring land-based ecosystems.
Resource equality
Concepts which strive to create a world where poverty is eradicated, no one goes hungry and everyone has access to clean water and sanitation. This category also rewards ideas that promote responsible consumption and production to ensure sustainable resources for the future.
Resilience, safety & protection of life
Showcasing solutions that support individuals affected by war, crime, and natural disasters, to ideas that help governments and aid organisations rebuild or develop new, resilient infrastructure which supports citizens around the world.
Individual contribution to open geospatial innovation
Celebrating an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to open innovation for good through their use of geospatial data. They could be a convener of collaborators, a solo entrepreneur who’s made a big impact in their field, or a corporate innovator striving to open their business to collaboration and open innovation for good. This award will be judged on the impact the individual has already made across any of the UN SDGs, and how they have encouraged collaboration and open innovation using geospatial data.
The independent and expert judges from the global geospatial industry will be focussed on innovative ideas and solutions, pioneering use of geospatial data to solve challenges, use of technology to implement ideas and the ability to collaborate, use partners and open innovation to achieve goals.
We are so excited to be launching our first ever Geospatial Innovation Awards. Geospatial data already underpins so many crucial services, it helps us understand our complex world and allows people to make evidence-based decisions that can lead to a better world. But we believe it’s more important than ever to build on this by solving challenges and finding solutions to develop a commercially, environmentally and socially sustainable future for everyone. So we want to recognise and celebrate the amazing and innovative work that goes into this, and its impact on people, places, and our planet. That’s what these awards are about.
Isabelle Chatel de Brancion, Business and Innovation Lead at Geovation
Any individual, start-up or larger organisation working on specific projects in the geospatial industry can apply. The awards are free to enter and are international, so applications are welcome from anywhere in the world.
To apply visit Geospatial Innovation Awards | Geovation. Applications close at 23:59 (BST) on 15 May 2023.
