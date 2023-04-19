Nominations are open for Geovation’s inaugural Geospatial Innovation Awards

The Geospatial Innovation Awards aim to celebrate innovators who use location data and technology to find solutions that tackle the climate crisis and encourage sustainable development for the future.

The geospatial industry is thriving and receives universal recognition for the critical role that trusted location data and services can play in tackling local and global challenges. From climate change and urbanisation to growing economies through innovation and start-ups. These awards are a chance to shine a light on this amazing work.

The awards, which take place in London on 15 June 2023, are comprised of five award categories and are based around achieving United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The five awards available are:

Places for the future

Solutions that help build smart cities and communities, provide citizens with affordable clean energy, and develop resilient infrastructure for sustainable development and innovation.