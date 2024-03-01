Nominations for new National Park

Assessment of nominations will now begin.

Five areas – in the Scottish Borders, Galloway, Lochaber, Loch Awe and Tay Forest – are in the running to be Scotland’s next National Park.

The Scottish Government committed to designating at least one new park by 2026, to join Cairngorms National Park and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

Each proposal will now be appraised by the Scottish Government against the published criteria and further consultation will be held once a preferred site is identified, expected to be in the summer.

Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater said:

“The Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs Parks have shown how valuable National Park status can be. Both Parks are recognised for their incredible landscapes, their outstanding natural and cultural heritage. “National Park status has boosted their economies, supported local business and engaged communities to make the parks work for those who live and work in them. Once we have a site identified, we will engage again with the people in the area to look at determining things like park boundaries and balancing environmental protection with helping the communities and local enterprises thrive. “I want to thank everyone who has worked so positively and proactively with their local communities to discuss and explore local priorities and the opportunities that National Park status can bring, including those who ultimately chose not to nominate their area. I look forward to meeting with those who have led the nominations to hear directly from each community what they would want to see from becoming a National Park.”

Kat Jones, Director of Action to Protect Rural Scotland (APRS), said:

“Scotland has some of the richest and varied natural and cultural landscapes in the world and is, rightly, world famous for them. Of the 15 National Parks in the UK, Scotland has only two and we are pleased that, 20 years since the first Scottish National Park was designated, we will soon have another. “National Parks in Scotland, in contrast to those in many other parts of the world, are tasked to deliver for people, nature and landscape. This recognition of how important people and livelihoods are for our landscapes, means National Parks are in a unique position to lead the way on the nature and climate crises while also supporting thriving, sustainable communities.”

John Thomson, Chair of Scottish Campaign for National Parks (SCNP), said:

“The process of inviting nominations from communities has revealed widespread aspiration and interest in National Park status. It's a strong signal that this should be the start of a process for creating a suite of National Parks in Scotland, so that communities can build on the fruitful discussions they have had."

Background

The value of National Parks in Scotland | NatureScot

The Scottish Campaign for National Parks (SCNP) is dedicated to the cause of existing and future national parks and other protected landscapes in Scotland. Their primary aim is to promote the protection, enhancement and enjoyment of nationally outstanding areas https://www.scnp.org.uk/

APRS is Scotland’s Countryside Charity which campaigns to protect, enhance and promote Scotland’s countryside and rural landscapes for everyone’s benefit, and support others to do the same. APRS has been campaigning on National parks since SCNP was established eighty years ago www.aprs.scot

APRS and SCNP launched their latest campaign for National parks in Scotland with the publication of ‘Unfinished Business’ in 2013 and updated in 2015.

Scottish Borders National Park

Galloway National Park Association

Home – Loch Awe National Park

Tay Forest National Park – Perth & Kinross Council (pkc.gov.uk)

Pàirc Nàiseanta Loch Abair (nationalparkforlochaber.blogspot.com)