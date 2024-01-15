Nominations now OPEN for techUK's Cloud Leadership Committee

techUK members can now nominate themselves for our Cloud Leadership Committee, which provides strategic direction for the Cloud Computing Programme and ensures that our work accurately represents members’ priorities.

This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to techUK’s work on cloud computing, facilitate industry collaboration, exchange best practice, and engage with a broad range of colleagues and peers across industry, academia, civil society and government.

The Committee sits for a term of two years and will help to identify key opportunities and challenges for accelerating cloud adoption in the UK, inform the development of techUK’s policy priorities regarding cloud services, and participate in thought leadership campaigns relating to cloud computing.

Please note that only one representative per techUK member company can sit on the Committee at any one time. Members of the Committee must be able to attend and actively participate in activities as set out in the Terms of Reference. Once the Committee is elected, its members will elect a Chair and Vice-Chair. Members interested in being considered as Chair or Vice-Chair of the Committee are asked to indicate this on the nomination form.

To nominate yourself or a colleague, simply read through the Terms of Reference and complete the nomination form no later than 17:00 on 26 January 2024.

Download the Terms of Reference for the Cloud Leadership Committee

Cloud Leadership Committee - Nomination Form Complete and submit

Timetable

15 Jan – Nominations open for the Cloud Leadership Committee

26 Jan – Nominations close at 17:00

29 Jan – Elections open (if we receive more nominations than places)

9 Feb – Elections close at 17:00

12 Feb – Committee members announced.

22 Feb – First meeting of the new Committee 10:00-12:00.

If you have any questions about the process, the Committee or the Cloud Programme, please contact chris.hazell@techuk.org