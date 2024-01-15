techUK
|Printable version
Nominations now OPEN for techUK's Cloud Leadership Committee
techUK members can now nominate themselves for our Cloud Leadership Committee, which provides strategic direction for the Cloud Computing Programme and ensures that our work accurately represents members’ priorities.
This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to techUK’s work on cloud computing, facilitate industry collaboration, exchange best practice, and engage with a broad range of colleagues and peers across industry, academia, civil society and government.
The Committee sits for a term of two years and will help to identify key opportunities and challenges for accelerating cloud adoption in the UK, inform the development of techUK’s policy priorities regarding cloud services, and participate in thought leadership campaigns relating to cloud computing.
Please note that only one representative per techUK member company can sit on the Committee at any one time. Members of the Committee must be able to attend and actively participate in activities as set out in the Terms of Reference. Once the Committee is elected, its members will elect a Chair and Vice-Chair. Members interested in being considered as Chair or Vice-Chair of the Committee are asked to indicate this on the nomination form.
To nominate yourself or a colleague, simply read through the Terms of Reference and complete the nomination form no later than 17:00 on 26 January 2024.
Download the Terms of Reference for the Cloud Leadership Committee
Cloud Leadership Committee - Nomination Form
Timetable
- 15 Jan – Nominations open for the Cloud Leadership Committee
- 26 Jan – Nominations close at 17:00
- 29 Jan – Elections open (if we receive more nominations than places)
- 9 Feb – Elections close at 17:00
- 12 Feb – Committee members announced.
- 22 Feb – First meeting of the new Committee 10:00-12:00.
If you have any questions about the process, the Committee or the Cloud Programme, please contact chris.hazell@techuk.org
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/nominations-now-open-for-techuk-s-cloud-leadership-committee.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK @ CES 2024 - Day 4 - UK companies building the future of industry15/01/2024 11:25:00
On our fourth and final day at CES 2024, the world's largest technology trade show in Las Vegas, USA, we shift our focus to explore the latest developments in the realms of industry and infrastructure.
techUK @ CES 2024 - Day 3 - New lifestyle and media tech from UK companies12/01/2024 11:25:00
Day three of our time at CES 2024, the world’s largest technology trade show in Las Vegas, USA, gave us a chance to look into some of the more eye-catching fun displays and consumer entertainment products that are available to the 130,000+ attendees.
Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Programme Proposed Rule Published11/01/2024 15:20:00
On 26 December 2023, the DoD published their most recent update to the programme, CMMC 2.0, designed to enhance existing mechanisms utilised by defence contractors and subcontractors in handling federal contract information (FCI) or controlled unclassified information (CUI) during DoD contracts.
techUK @ CES 2024 - Day 2 - UK innovation in digital health and wellbeing11/01/2024 09:20:00
On our second day at CES 2024, the world’s largest technology trade show in Las Vegas, USA, we’ve been taking a closer look at the range of tech being developed to support digitally enabled health and wellbeing. We identify some key themes that we’re seeing in this year’s health tech forums, and meet with some of the UK’s most impactful startup companies in this growing sector.
techUK @ CES 2024 - Day 1 - Strong UK presence in Smart Transportation & Mobility10/01/2024 11:20:00
techUK is proud to be attending CES 2024, the premier global technology forum taking place in Las Vegas, USA, from January 9 to 12.
Have your say on our 2024 Climate, Environment and Sustainability work09/01/2024 14:25:00
We are seeking member input in to our 2024 Climate, Environment and Sustainability work.
Institutions of Innovation: Innovate UK09/01/2024 11:05:00
Learn about how Innovate UK is at the forefront of UK innovation policy in this special miniseries.
Sprint Campaign Launch: Innovating Industrial Decarbonisation08/01/2024 11:05:00
Industrial decarbonisation is a critical imperative in the global efforts to mitigate climate change.
The need for tech to support industrial decarbonisation08/01/2024 10:10:00
Industrial decarbonisation is a critical imperative in the global efforts to mitigate climate change. Decarbonising industry requires technology adoption and integration. For industry to do this, the UK government must provide the right policy and regulatory incentives. Only then will the UK have hopes of reducing emissions and reaching net zero ambitions.