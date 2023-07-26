Nominations open for APM Volunteer Achievement Awards 2023

Entries have officially opened for the Association for Project Management (APM) Volunteer Achievement Awards 2023.

The annual event celebrates the enormous contribution of APM’s volunteering community, from individual volunteers to regional branches and Specific Interest Groups (SIGs).

People are now able to nominate themselves and others for the awards, which take place in November.

Categories include:

APM Volunteer of the Year

APM Volunteer Event of the Year

APM Branch of the Year

APM Education Volunteer of the Year

APM SIG of the Year

APM Special Achievement Award

Winners will be selected by the Volunteers’ Steering Group from the entries and nominations which best reflect key APM themes of growth, diversity and alignment to APM strategy.

APM’s volunteer community includes project, programme and portfolio professionals at all levels of experience, and from all backgrounds. Together, their knowledge and commitment help APM fulfil its mission to advance the science, theory and practice of project and programme management for the public benefit. The Volunteer Achievement Awards acknowledge this invaluable contribution.

Previous winners have described receiving their award as an honour and recognition of their hard work and dedication. Last year's winner of the Education Volunteer of the Year, Giedre Irtmonaite, said: "Volunteering has given me the opportunity to help and support other people, in the same way that APM helped me...it gives me great satisfaction to know I am supporting others on their journey.”

Nominations are open until Thursday, 14 September. Winners will be announced at the APM Volunteers’ Forum in November.

Submit your entries here.

You can read more about the categories on our Volunteer Achievement Awards 2023 page.