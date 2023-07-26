Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Nominations open for APM Volunteer Achievement Awards 2023
Entries have officially opened for the Association for Project Management (APM) Volunteer Achievement Awards 2023.
The annual event celebrates the enormous contribution of APM’s volunteering community, from individual volunteers to regional branches and Specific Interest Groups (SIGs).
People are now able to nominate themselves and others for the awards, which take place in November.
Categories include:
- APM Volunteer of the Year
- APM Volunteer Event of the Year
- APM Branch of the Year
- APM Education Volunteer of the Year
- APM SIG of the Year
- APM Special Achievement Award
Winners will be selected by the Volunteers’ Steering Group from the entries and nominations which best reflect key APM themes of growth, diversity and alignment to APM strategy.
APM’s volunteer community includes project, programme and portfolio professionals at all levels of experience, and from all backgrounds. Together, their knowledge and commitment help APM fulfil its mission to advance the science, theory and practice of project and programme management for the public benefit. The Volunteer Achievement Awards acknowledge this invaluable contribution.
Previous winners have described receiving their award as an honour and recognition of their hard work and dedication. Last year's winner of the Education Volunteer of the Year, Giedre Irtmonaite, said: "Volunteering has given me the opportunity to help and support other people, in the same way that APM helped me...it gives me great satisfaction to know I am supporting others on their journey.”
Nominations are open until Thursday, 14 September. Winners will be announced at the APM Volunteers’ Forum in November.
You can read more about the categories on our Volunteer Achievement Awards 2023 page.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/nominations-open-for-apm-volunteer-achievement-awards-2023/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
APM responds to the Infrastructure and Projects Authority’s annual report on progress of the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP)24/07/2023 13:20:00
The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) sits at the heart of government and oversees some of the most complex, high risk and strategically significant projects and programmes in the UK.
Winning APM Research Fund applicants announced19/07/2023 10:20:00
Digital transformation, agile, and inclusion and diversity are among the topics that will be covered by upcoming research funded by Association for Project Management (APM).
2023 APM Trustee Elections - Nominations now open17/07/2023 13:20:00
We’re delighted to launch this year’s trustee ballot and are inviting Full and Fellow members to nominate themselves to serve on the APM Board.
World Youth Skills Day 2023: Skills for the future of projects14/07/2023 13:20:00
Changes in technology and working practices, means that younger generations will need to adapt to the changing skills requirements in an ever-changing world of work.
Consultation for 2025 edition of APM Body of Knowledge launched10/07/2023 10:10:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has launched its consultation to review the APM Body of Knowledge in preparation for the publication’s eighth edition in 2025.
APM welcome APMG as IPMA certification partner04/07/2023 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession has welcomed APMG as its new certification partner for all IPMA (International Project Management Association) qualifications.
APM Body of Knowledge editor for 2025 edition announced03/07/2023 13:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) has announced that Professor Carl Gavin has been appointed editor of the APM Body of Knowledge 8th edition, which will launch in 2025.
Skills gap risks projects intended to benefit society, say half of project professionals across the built environment30/06/2023 13:20:00
Almost half (47%) of project professionals working across the built environment* believe skills shortages could impact the delivery of projects intended to deliver a social benefit, new research by APM has found.